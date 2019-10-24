BREAKING: Lady Raiders playoff bound for the sixth straight season

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo No. 14 Richmond hosts No. 19 Ronald Reagan in the 4A West bracket of the state playoffs this weekend, as announced by the NCHSAA on Thursday afternoon. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo No. 14 Richmond hosts No. 19 Ronald Reagan in the 4A West bracket of the state playoffs this weekend, as announced by the NCHSAA on Thursday afternoon.

The Richmond Senior volleyball team is postseason bound for the sixth straight season, according to the finalized NCHSAA 4A state playoffs brackets released on Thursday afternoon.

Competing in the West region, No. 14 Richmond (19-6) is set to host No. 19 Ronald Reagan (14-12).

For second-year coach Ashleigh Larsen, it marks back-to-back postseason trips and she is pleased with how her veteran group showed poised throughout the campaign.

“The girls started off the season with a bang. They were ready to roll,” she said.

“I’m proud of them for overcoming our mid-season setbacks to make it to the conference championship. I hope we can continue our aggressive mindset into the state playoffs.”

The Lady Raiders finished league play strong, winning four of its last five contests before falling in the Sandhills Athletic Conference title game on Wednesday. They boasted a 10-2 record overall at home this season and won all eight of their non-conference matchups.

Ronald Reagan finished fourth place in the Central Piedmont Conference during the regular season and lost in the semifinals of the league tournament to the eventual champions.

The playoff match is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday in Rockingham.

