Raiding the opposition: Bym discusses Pirates’ struggles

A new wrinkle to the weekly Richmond Senior varsity football previews will be a Q & A with the beat reporter for the opposing team.

This week, No. 1 Richmond hosts Lumberton for homecoming as the Sandhills Athletic Conference slate starts to wind down.

Jonathan Bym is the sports editor at The Robesonian and gives his take on Friday’s matchup, along with a prediction.

1) Will there be an identity change from Lumberton under Adam Deese?

Bym: Adam Deese said when he was named the interim head coach a little more than a week ago that he’s going to keep everything basically the same as it was under former head coach Kelly Williamson, who suddenly retired after the Seventy-First loss.

Having played only one game so far, the team did show an uptick on offense against Pinecrest last week. I think that overall morale has been better for this team since the change.

2) What’s been the biggest challenge for the Pirates this season?

Bym: The biggest challenge has been roster numbers as well as competing in the ultra-tough Sandhills Athletic Conference. The Pirates have been outmatched in all but two games this season, and have struggled on both sides of the ball, especially with stopping the run.

3) What kind of defensive strategies will Lumberton use in an attempt to contain the Raiders high-powered offense?

Bym: That’s the biggest question and I’m not sure the Pirates have an answer.

Lumberton’s run defense has been horrid this season against teams that have an established offensive front.

While the front seven have struggled to slow down some of the region’s best running games, the secondary has shown it’s unable to stop opposing teams from going vertical, a la Jack Britt picking the Pirates apart three weeks ago.

4) Who are the Pirates’ playmakers? What are their best attributes?

Bym: The offense revolves around athletic quarterback Jadarion Chatman, who has accounted for every touchdown this season either through the air or on the ground. He is a dynamic playmaker that has to buy time with struggles on the offensive front.

Jordan McNeill is Chatman’s primary target with 47 catches on Chatman’s 70 completed passes. McNeill is a fast, physical receiver and defensive back that has carried over his prowess from the hardwood to make an impact for the Pirates this season.

5) What’s the key matchup to decide the outcome?

Bym: Richmond is heavily favored in every category in this one, but the real test will be how well the Richmond linebackers and secondary can both contain Chatman from breaking off a big gain running the ball, as well as keep him from connecting with his favorite target, McNeill, out in the open field. That has basically been Lumberton’s only source of offense.

6) Prediction?

Should be a quick one at Raider Stadium. Richmond 56, Lumberton 7.

NOTE: If you have questions you would like answered for next week, contact our sports department at 910-817-2671 or email [email protected]

