Raiders Roundup: Brown makes XC all-conference, volleyball falls short in title game

RAEFORD — Both Richmond senior cross country teams wrapped up league play during the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship at Carolina Horse Park on Wednesday.

Ariel Brown capped her final conference race with a top-10 finish and was the only Raider named to the all-SAC team. She ended the 5K course at 22:17, which took ninth place overall. Marilyn Wallace finished 18th with a time of 24:03, as the Lady Raiders took fourth place overall.

The boys team took seventh overall, led by Carson Jordan who finished the 5K course at 19:14.

Coach Reggie Miller spoke about the manner in which his group never gave up on the challenging course.

“Not what we were expecting, but they still competed at a high level. I was very proud of their effort,” he said.

Following Jordan was Joshua Wallace, who finished 44th overall with a time of 21:36 and Will Thompson was 45th with a time of 21:42.

Both teams gear up for regionals on Nov. 2.

Lady Raiders drop title match at Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond Senior volleyball team fell in straight sets at top-seeded Pinecrest in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game on Wednesday.

Set scores were 18-25, 19-25, 22-25.

For the second straight night, the team played well defensively, led by Layne Maultsby who had her second consecutive 30-digs effort.

Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson had a good all-around game with 19 digs and six kills. Carley Lambeth had 16 digs and Emy Cooley added 12 of her own.

Lambeth directed the offense, finishing with 22 assists and Georgia Grace Anderson had a team-high eight kills.

Madison Jordan had a good serving night, ended with a team-high four aces.

Richmond (19-6) gets ready for the postseason and awaits the finalized playoff brackets that will be announced by the NCHSAA on Thursday.

