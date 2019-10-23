Jordan nets two in ‘big’ Senior Night win over Scotland

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond midfielder Hector Castro touches the ball forward with teammate Noah Jordan, right, making a run during the team’s home win over Scotland on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond midfielder Hector Castro touches the ball forward with teammate Noah Jordan, right, making a run during the team’s home win over Scotland on Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM — An opening ceremony filled with congratulatory applause for 13 Richmond Senior upperclassmen, turned into a celebration two hours later as friends and family waved sparklers to honor their final regular season home game, a 4-0 shutout win over visiting Scotland on Wednesday.

Richmond coach Chris Larsen says the night embodied the culmination of each player’s journeys, most of which started in youth leagues at Browder Park.

He had a simple message for them at the onset of the contest.

“You’re not guaranteed anything after tonight, so play like it’s your last one and go out there and do what you do,” said Larsen.

Noah Jordan was one of those seniors that took the motivational decree to heart, as he netted a game-high two goals, both coming in the second half.

It was his third goal against the Scots this season, and he credits the rivalry between the two schools across all sports as to why he heightens his level of play.

“With football, last year it was really big, so I guess it just carries over to soccer and it feels some type of different way,” said Jordan.

The veteran midfielder got the Raiders on the scoreboard in the 57th minute, taking a corner kick from Blaise Steadman and scoring on a header to make it 2-0. Jordan found the net again two minutes later, using a laser shot to stretch the advantage to 3-0.

“Once that first one goes in, once that ice is broken, normally they tend to follow after that,” Larsen commented regarding the second-half scoring surge.

Despite no goals for either team in the first half, the floodgates opened in the 46th minute when another Raiders senior, Lee Hayden, found a closeby Hector Castro in the box. Castro fired a shot past Scotland goalkeeper Blake Wood with his left foot to crack the scoreless seal.

Seconds after the Castro score, Hayden rocketed a strike on goal, but Wood’s diving save kept the margin close for the time being.

Hayden finally made good on his close attempts throughout the contest, scoring off a rebound in the waning stages of the contest to finalize the 4-0 result.

Now the attention for both clubs shifts to the postseason, starting with the SAC tournament next week. Larsen says his group’s current hot streak, that’s produced four wins in the last five matches, has them “bubble-sitting” and he stressed the importance of stacking up more wins to get in the favor of the NCHSAA playoffs committee.

“I told the guys, ‘I don’t see any reason why we can’t continue what we’ve worked on up through the season into next week, and hopefully we can be playing next Thursday night contended for that conference tournament championship,’” added Larsen.

Richmond (9-9-2, 9-5 SAC) will be the No. 3 seed and host Purnell Swett in the first round of the tournament on Monday.

Scotland (3-15-1, 1-13 SAC) ends the year on an eight-game skid and starts the tourney on the road as the No. 8 seed against top-seeded Hoke.

“Having this big win tonight was something that we really needed, especially going into the conference tournament,” said Jordan.

“We need to have the momentum to carry us later into the tournament because the games are just going to get harder from here.”

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond midfielder Hector Castro touches the ball forward with teammate Noah Jordan, right, making a run during the team’s home win over Scotland on Wednesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SOC_Castrojordan.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond midfielder Hector Castro touches the ball forward with teammate Noah Jordan, right, making a run during the team’s home win over Scotland on Wednesday.

Raiders shut out Scots to close season

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.