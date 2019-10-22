Athlete of the Week (Oct. 13-19): Carley Lambeth

Lambeth Lambeth

Carley Lambeth has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Oct. 13-19.

Lambeth is a senior for the Richmond Senior volleyball team, in which she starts at setter.

The Lady Raiders went 2-0 and Lambeth was a key cog during the run, notching 60 assists, 20 digs and seven aces. She had a team-high six aces in the road win over Seventy-First on Monday.

Lambeth credits the camaraderie she’s established for the past four years with the Lady Raiders hitters for her successful career that’s produced more than 1,000 assists.

“I’ve had time to build that chemistry with them and really figure out how they like their sets, so it’s helped me build up my numbers as well,” said Lambeth.

Richmond coach Ashleigh Larsen has coached the senior standout at both the junior varsity and varsity levels and has been pleased with her growth.

“I mean, her stats say it all,” said Larsen. “She’s dishing it out to the people we need to get it to, getting the big game rolling for us offensively.”

Larsen added that Lambeth is in constant contact with her, going over the different offensive and defensive strategies.

In addition to the relationships she’s built with teammates, Lambeth also says preparation and study helped her have good nights against the Lady Falcons and Lady Scots.

She added that it was especially helpful that they had faced both teams once already earlier in the season.

“Going into that match…I knew it was going to be a tough game because Scotland beat us pretty good last time. I knew we were going to have to work hard, but I knew we could get it done,” said Lambeth.

Below are Lambeth’s answers to a list of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete of all time?

A: Abby Wambach.

Q: Who is the best singer on the team?

A: I don’t know. Not me, that’s for sure.

Q: Where is your favorite place to eat in Richmond County?

A: Chiba Japanese Restaurant.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

