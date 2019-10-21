Lady Raiders take out Purnell Swett, advance to 2nd round of SAC tourney

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson, left, prepares for a tip during Monday's win over Purnell Swett in the first round of the conference tournament. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson, left, prepares for a tip during Monday's win over Purnell Swett in the first round of the conference tournament.

ROCKINGHAM — Riding the high of a perfect week that ended with an easy straight-set win over Scotland, Richmond Senior volleyball completed its second 3-0 decision in a row, defeating Purnell Swett in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at home on Monday.

No. 3 Richmond travels to No. 2 Scotland on Tuesday in the second round after the Lady Scots eliminated Seventy-First.

Lady Raiders coach Ashleigh Larsen didn’t quite know what to expect from her bunch given the odd gameday.

“It was definitely a positive way to start the week,” said Larsen after the win.

“You always cringe when you hear about Monday games because you never know what team is going to show up…but I’m glad we came in and did what we needed to do to win in three, and get moving on, ready for tomorrow.”

Both sides eased their way into the contest in the early going, with both teams exchanging leads and forcing ties. A Richmond run forced Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese to call a timeout with the Lady Raiders up 14-10.

The break in action didn’t cool off the home team as hitters Jadyn Johnson and Georgia Grace Anderson powered an 11-2 sprint to take the first game.

“She had some big swings today. She used their blocker a little bit to hit off and found the holes,” Larsen said of Johnson who had nine kills, second to Anderson’s team-high 10 kills.

Johnson’s spike in the opening stages of the second set gave the team an 8-3 lead and forced another Deese timeout.

Meanwhile, teammate Jakerra Covington displayed power and athleticism at the net, nothching three of her eight total kills in the frame. The spikes came in consecutive plays as the last one gave the group its largest advantage of the set, 22-9.

The hitters benefited from setter Carley Lambeth, who was named Daily Journal Athlete of the Week before the match.

“Carley did a good job of moving the ball around, so we got all of our hitters involved and they found the floor anyway possible, so that’s good,” said Larsen.

Lambeth finished with a game-high 33 assists, ending each set with double-digit totals in dishes.

In what Larsen called an all-around team effort, the defense was just as solid.

Senior libero Layne Maultsby had a team-high 19 digs with teammate Madison Jordan adding 14 of her own. Meanwhile, Covington dominated Alona Locklear and the Lady Rams at the net, swatting back a game-high four blocks.

The Lady Raiders’ attention now shifts to the rubber match on Tuesday against a familiar foe.

“We just gotta be ready. We can’t take anyone lightly —can’t get complacent. Thankfully we finished in three tonight, so we can rest a little bit…and come fresh and ready to roll,” said Larsen.

The second-round matchup from Scotland is set for 6 p.m.

