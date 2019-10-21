This week saw the regular-season finales for girls golf, volleyball and cross country at Richmond Senior along with yet another milestone performances from the gridiron.

The list compiles stats from coaches, assistants and Daily Journal sports contributors.

Caleb Hood, QB, Jr. — In a win over Hoke on Friday, Hood went 14 of 20 for a game-high 253 yards passing and three touchdowns, while rushing for a team-high 118 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. He also surpassed 1,000 yards passing for the season and 5,000 yards for his career in the process.

Carley Lambeth, S, Sr. — The Lady Raiders volleyball team went 2-0 and Lambeth was a key cog during the run, notching 60 assists, 20 digs and seven aces. She had a team-high six aces in the road win over Seventy-First on Monday.

Lee Hayden, D, Sr. — After coming up short earlier in the week, Hayden willed the Raiders soccer team to a road win over Lumberton on Wednesday, accounting for both of the goals in the 2-1 decision.

Jaheim Covington, RB, Sr. — The starting tailback had a 73-yard receiving touchdown and tallied 80 yards rushing against the Bucks on Friday.

Hailey Miller, Sr. — At Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 5 on Monday, Miller finished her regular season career by carding her best 18-hole round of the year, going 6-over par on her front nine to finish with a 90.

Jaron Coleman, RB, Jr. — Coleman scored two rushing touchdowns against the Bucks, including a 44-yard sprint up the middle that made it 49-7 late in the third quarter.

Georgia Grace Anderson, MH, Sr. — The Lady Raiders’ leading hitter had 22 kills on a 69 percent clip during the 2-0 week.

C.J. Tillman, OLB, Jr. — In Friday’s win over Hoke, Tillman finished with 12 tackles, two for loss, marking a third straight game with double-digit tackles.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood (5) carries the ball during the first half of Friday's Turkey Bowl against Hoke. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders senior Carley Lambeth attempts to set a free ball during the team's win over Scotland on Thursday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor