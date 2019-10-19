Hood’s big night quiets Hoke, wins Turkey Bowl

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Coach Bryan Till speaks to the Richmond Senior football team after winning the Turkey Bowl at Hoke, 49-14, on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Coach Bryan Till speaks to the Richmond Senior football team after winning the Turkey Bowl at Hoke, 49-14, on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood winds back for a pass in the first half of Friday’s Turkey Bowl at Hoke County. Hood threw for a game-high 253 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood winds back for a pass in the first half of Friday’s Turkey Bowl at Hoke County. Hood threw for a game-high 253 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

RAEFORD — Richmond Senior quarterback Caleb Hood threw a dart over the middle to a slanting Tremel Jones in the opening stages of the third quarter during Friday’s away tilt with Hoke County.

The touchdown connection marked Hood’s fifth of the night and all-but sealed the 49-14 Turkey Bowl victory as his group remains perfect overall, and in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

Raiders (8-0, 4-0 SAC) Coach Bryan Till has seen the junior quarterback dazzle audiences with his special talents for the past two seasons. Even still, he couldn’t help but voice admiration when speaking about Hood’s top-level play this season.

“I’m just really impressed with him, as always, and his leadership ability, and ability to know what to do and when,” said Till after the win.

The Raiders defense opened the contest with a three-and-out, then Hood went right to work, quieting the Bucks faithful using a methodical seven-play drive that he capped with a 7-yard touchdown on a read-option run.

Hood’s most impressive work on the evening came in the passing game, where he went 14 of 20 for a game-high 253 yards and three touchdowns.

His first passing score was on the team’s second drive when he found running back Jaheim Covington short and 73 yards later, a touchdown signal from the referee marked and early 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Hood’s only blemish of the evening was a rushed throw on a third-and-long near midfield. The high pass flew over the head of the intended receiver and into the hands of Bucks’ defensive back Devin Southerland-Clark.

Hoke (5-3, 2-2 SAC) running back Keonte’ Shaw had a game-high 156 yards rushing and helped his team capitalize on the interception.

He accounted for 30 yards rushing during a four-play, 53-yard drive that was punctuated by a short read-option keeper by Bucks quarterback Jada McGill to close the deficit, 14-7.

“I think we could’ve done a better job on the perimeter and on the outside in containing him in the zones, but man, he’s a good back,” Till complemented Shaw.

“He just carries the load so well…his vision is fantastic and he has a good burst. He’s a little bit faster when I saw him tonight than when I saw him on film.

I’m impressed with him as a tailback and with them up front to be able to give him some creases.”

Even with the efforts of Shaw, Hood was sure to atone for the lone mistake.

He scrambled for 25 of his team-leading 118 yards rushing on the first play from scrimmage. On the second play, he silenced the previously rejuvenated home crowd with a quick pass to Jakolbe Baldwin, who sped past the defense for a 45-yard score to extend the lead, 21-7 with 8:24 left in the half.

“He came back and exploded really well,” Till said of Hood’s play after the pick. “He got it distributed to a lot of different guys tonight, put the ball on the money even on some deep throws.”

Hood connected with five different Raiders receivers in all, and led the offense to five touchdown drives in seven first-half possessions.

Meanwhile, the defense forced punts on every Bucks possession outside of the McGill score in the second and a garbage-time touchdown in the fourth. Richmond’s Kaleel Brown and Javon Little notched a sack apiece in the win.

Raiders running back Jaron Coleman scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 44-yard sprint up the middle that made it 49-7 late in the third quarter.

SO HOOD

Hood went over 1,000 yards passing for the season and 5,000 yards for his career on Friday. He surpassed 200 passing yards for the second time this year, completing upwards of 70 percent of his passes in both instances.

His five touchdowns tied a season high.

MVP TALK

Richmond inside linebacker Gavin Russell left the field with the game’s MVP trophy after a nod from Till.

“When he goes out there, he’s really in charge of doing the right things, Till said Russell. “And that’s hard playing defense, now, because you want to be aggressive…and he really does a great job of that.”

UP NEXT

Richmond hosts Lumberton for homecoming on Friday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

