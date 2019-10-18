Miller talks 4th regionals appearance

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hailey Miller follows through on her drive during a round at Pinehurst No. 5 this week. The senior is the sole representer for the Lady Raiders in Monday's NCHSAA regionals tournament at Pinehurst No. 7. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Hailey Miller follows through on her drive during a round at Pinehurst No. 5 this week. The senior is the sole representer for the Lady Raiders in Monday's NCHSAA regionals tournament at Pinehurst No. 7.

ROCKINGHAM — When Richmond Senior’s Hailey Miller plants her feet in the tee box on the first hole at Pinehurst Resort, Course No. 7 on Monday, it will mark her fourth straight trip to the NCHSAA 4A Regionals Golf Tournament.

Miller reflected on her days at Richmond Pines Golf Course where, as a 5-year-old, she and her father found solace on a weekly basis.

Now, the soon-to-be high school graduate is blown away by how those days have quickly transformed into her current success in the sport.

“It’s just crazy that it’s gone by so fast, looking back,” said Miller.

She contends that her middle school outings were where she’s played the best golf, but recent history would disagree.

Just last year, Miller qualified for the state tournament where she knocked in her first hole-in-one ever. She expressed what exactly it would mean to make it back to North Carolina’s top high school tournament.

“It would just be cool because last year I made my first hole-in-one, so there’s no telling what could happen this year at states,” she said.

To do so, Miller will have to continue a recent hot streak in which she’s posted some of her best scores on the season. Last week on Bayonet at Puppy Creek, she shot her best nine-hole score of the season (41).

This week, Miller finished her regular-season career by carding the best 18-hole round of the year. She went 6-over par on the front nine to end the day with a 90.

Richmond golf coach Keith Parsons has been along for the ride to regionals and states the past two seasons and calls Miller one of the most consistent players in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

“She understands the game of golf,” said Parsons. “She’s just very savvy on the golf course….just her experience, I think, helps her a bunch.”

Parsons added that this year, the senior has worked harder on fine-tuning her swing and thinks that’s complemented her knowledge and feel for the game. It’s also impacted her less experienced teammates as Parsons says Miller was the “unquestioned leader” of the team that finished fourth overall.

As for Monday’s 18-hole round at a course she’s never played, Miller feels that competing with Pinecrest High golfers who annually rank among the elites in the conference, has motivated her to improve her game.

But she also made sure to note her attention won’t be on what other scores are being posted.

“Just trying to beat the course because I’m not really playing them I’m playing the course.” said Miller. “Just play my game and not worry about who I’m competing against. And just focus on the next hole if I have a bad one.”

Miller will get her first glimpse of the hilly contours of No. 7 when she and her father go through Sunday’s practice round. She says she can draw on her experience from Monday on course No. 5 to guide her during practice and the live event next week.

Regardless of the score she turns in during regionals, Parsons feels her legacy in Richmond County has been cemented as she provides an example for the next generation of golfers.

“She carries that responsibility so well that anyone that knows her would be proud for her to be a good role model and idol for somebody younger,” he said.

And as for Miller, the fourth regionals trip and the possibility of another appearance at states is a positive reflection on her journey that started in the county.

“It’s pretty cool because nobody here really knows about golf at all,” said Miller. “And just like, the fact that I’m a girl golfer…I feel like it will bring more fans (in the community) to golf.”

Miller is scheduled to begin her round on Monday at 8:18 a.m.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Hailey Miller follows through on her drive during a round at Pinehurst No. 5 this week. The senior is the sole representer for the Lady Raiders in Monday’s NCHSAA regionals tournament at Pinehurst No. 7. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_2614.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Hailey Miller follows through on her drive during a round at Pinehurst No. 5 this week. The senior is the sole representer for the Lady Raiders in Monday’s NCHSAA regionals tournament at Pinehurst No. 7.

Lady Raiders golfer hopesto inspire next generation

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.