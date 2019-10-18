Raiders win new high-end helmets from Panthers

ROCKINGHAM — The votes are in. Raider Nation has spoken.

The Richmond Senior football will be dawning brand new, state-of-the-art helmets after winning the “Wear it like a Pro” contest, as announced by the Carolina Panthers team website on Friday.

A collaborative effort from the Panthers along with Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the promotion awarded four high schools (one per classification) with the most votes online and on social media, Riddell Speedflex helmets, the official brand the NFL uses each week.

A total of 20 varsity football helmets have been rated using Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s (Virginia Tech) STAR evaluation system.

The Riddell Speedflex carries a five-star rating for its ability to “reduce linear and rotational acceleration of the head resulting from a range of head impacts a football player might see on the field,” according to the school’s website. The more stars a particular helmet has, the less likely for adverse effects on the brain, such as concussions.

These prized, high-end lids typically cost upwards of $400.

The other schools to win the contest representing the state’s other three divisions are East Wilkes (1A), North Wilkes (2A) and Tuscola (3A).

