JV Raiders dominate Hoke at home, 21-6

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Defensive back Jamari Broady takes the opening kickoff for a touchdown during the Richmond Senior junior varsity football team’s 21-6 win over Hoke on Thursday. After the opening score from Broady, the Raiders tacked on another touchdown and took a 14-6 lead into the half. The defense pitched a second-half shutout, while the offense pushed across one more score for the team’s second straight victory. Up next, Richmond makes its way to Lumberton for a road matchup in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.