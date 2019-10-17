Lady Raiders seniors spark 3-0 win in final home game

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal From left, Jasmine Ewing, Jadyn Johnson, head coach Ashleigh Larsen, assistant coach Melissa Dennis, Layne Maultsby, Carley Lambeth and Madison Jordan pose after beating Scotland, 3-0, in the group's last home game of their career. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal From left, Jasmine Ewing, Jadyn Johnson, head coach Ashleigh Larsen, assistant coach Melissa Dennis, Layne Maultsby, Carley Lambeth and Madison Jordan pose after beating Scotland, 3-0, in the group's last home game of their career. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Senior Carley Lambeth sets the ball during Richmond's final regular season home match of the season on Thursday with Layne Maultsby, left, watching. Lambeth had a team-high 29 assists, while Maultsby ended with a team-best 22 digs in the straight-set win over Scotland on Senior Night. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Senior Carley Lambeth sets the ball during Richmond's final regular season home match of the season on Thursday with Layne Maultsby, left, watching. Lambeth had a team-high 29 assists, while Maultsby ended with a team-best 22 digs in the straight-set win over Scotland on Senior Night.

ROCKINGHAM — After eventually succumbing to rival Scotland on the road in a frenzied environment earlier in the season, Richmond Senior volleyball returned the favor in front of a crazed Raider fanbase on Thursday, powering the team to a convincing straight-set victory.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-16 and 25-18.

In what was the final match of the season, Lady Raiders veterans Carley Lambeth, Layne Maultsby, and Jadyn Johnson led the way for a group of five upperclassmen who celebrated with family and friends after running over their rivals on Senior Night.

“They came out and gave me 110 percent and got their underclassmen fired up,” Richmond coach Ashleigh Larsen said about the seniors.

“It was amazing to see them come out and do what was expected of them all season. They got the crowd into it and it was a good senior night for all five of them.”

Lambeth has been the catalyst for the offense for most of her career and with her team-high 29 assists against the Lady Scots, she officially finished as the leader in that category for the Sandhills Athletic Conference this year.

Her 12 assists in the first game helped the team build momentum as the Lady Raiders sprinted to an early 11-3 advantage. They notched 12 kills, eight of which came from middle hitters Georgia Grace Anderson and Jakerra Covington, and wrapped up the frame with a score of 25-11.

“You know, when a few girls are up, they bring the rest of them up…obviously, that’s the best I’ve seen them play all season,” said Larsen.

“Georgia Grace and Jakerra just read their (Scotland) hitters so well tonight…It was good to see them all work together out there tonight.”

Scotland’s Carleigh and Kate Carter were effective hitters in the last meeting, but were foiled by the Richmond defense on Thursday.

At the net, Covington punched back a team-leading four blocks. In the rear, Maultsby stamped her successful career as the team’s libero, pacing the group with 22 digs.

As a whole, the Lady Raiders ended with 80 digs, with 16 coming from Lambeth and another 15 coming from senior Madison Jordan.

Anderson had 10 kills, while Covington had eight to help pour on the points.

Covington’s powerful spike in the second set lifted the home crowd even more as it gave them an 18-8 lead. Anderson came through with the finishing kill a few minutes later to take the 25-16 set win.

Johnson carried much of the offensive load in the final set with athletic swings as she notched five of her 10 kills in the third game. When the Lady Scots drew closer and knotted the score on multiple occasions midway through the frame, Johnson knocked in a kill to punctuate a Lady Raiders’ run and make it 22-17.

Covington ended the set, and the match, with a spike that cleared the team’s bench in elation as the Raider faithful joined in on the celebration.

With the victory, the Lady Raiders (17-5, 9-5 SAC) take sole possession of third place in the league standings and end the season 8-2 at home.

They’ll have at least one more home match as they host Seventy-First in the opening round of the SAC tournament on Monday.

“It brings a huge momentum shift for us, ending the season on a high note,” said Larsen.

“They can’t take this lightly, though. It was a big win for us, but our whole conference has been so competitive this year that anything is possible come next week.”

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Senior Carley Lambeth sets the ball during Richmond’s final regular season home match of the season on Thursday with Layne Maultsby, left, watching. Lambeth had a team-high 29 assists, while Maultsby ended with a team-best 22 digs in the straight-set win over Scotland on Senior Night.

Seniors spark 3-0 win in final home game

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

