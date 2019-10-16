Hayden powers 2-1 win over Pirates

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Alexis Lopez and Richmond’s Luke Hawks fight for the ball during Wednesday’s match. The Raiders prevailed, 2-1, in extra time. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Alexis Lopez and Richmond’s Luke Hawks fight for the ball during Wednesday’s match. The Raiders prevailed, 2-1, in extra time.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton boys soccer coach Kenny Simmons called it a great high school soccer match that was fun to be a part of — but a disappointing result.

That characterization is understandable after the Pirates dropped a 2-1 extra-time decision to Richmond at home on Wednesday.

Lee Hayden scored both goals for Richmond (7-9-2, 7-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference); Alexis Lopez scored for Lumberton (11-9, 5-6 SAC).

“All season we’ve had trouble finding the back of the net, and tonight we were able to do it,” Richmond coach Chris Larsen said. “Lee came up big. I kind of hadn’t played him up top much the last handful of games and he asked me to go back up there … he was in the right place at the right time.”

“We squeezed one out; it was a heck of a ballgame between Lumberton and Richmond, like it normally is. I’m just glad to be going home with a victory.”

Neither team had many legitimate scoring opportunities throughout the game, and the regulation scoring was confined to the 62nd minute.

“I thought we played really well tonight; I thought we did a lot of great things out there,” Simmons said. “It was a great high school soccer match, and you’ve got to give Richmond a lot of credit. Both teams defensively were stellar.

I thought we moved the ball well from side to side. I’d like to see us create a few more goal-scoring chances.”

The Pirates scored first on Lopez’ goal, before Hayden scored an equalizer for the Raiders 20 seconds later.

“After taking the lead like we did, I’m a little disappointed we didn’t (hold on to it),” Simmons said.

“The old cliche in soccer is ‘the next five minutes’ after scoring a goal, you’ve got to be good, you’ve got to be strong. To concede a goal right after we scored, and to have the momentum our way and then allow them back in it, that’s a tough blow.”

Hayden’s second goal came in the third minute of the first period of extra time, and the Raiders held on over the final seven-plus minutes for the win.

Richmond joins Jack Britt in a virtual tie for third in the conference standings. Lumberton and Jack Britt will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the resumption of a suspended match, with the score tied 1-1 at halftime.

When the schools met last week, Jack Britt won after nine rounds of penalty kicks.

Lumberton won the JV match between the two schools, 2-1.

