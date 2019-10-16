Coley Coley Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond libero Layne Maultsby (5) readies for a dig attempt with fellow upperclassmen Jadyn Johnson, left, and Carley Lambeth (2) looking on during a contest earlier this year. The trio heads five seniors who will play their final home match on Thursday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond libero Layne Maultsby (5) readies for a dig attempt with fellow upperclassmen Jadyn Johnson, left, and Carley Lambeth (2) looking on during a contest earlier this year. The trio heads five seniors who will play their final home match on Thursday.

When the Richmond Senior volleyball team honors its five upperclassmen ahead of Thursday’s season-ending, rivalry showdown with Scotland, it will be a suitable ceremony for a special group.

The Lady Raiders (16-5, 8-5 SAC) proved to be one of the best teams in the area this season, racking up 11 wins in the first 12 contests, and currently sit at third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.

Contributions from seniors Carley Lambeth, Jadyn Johnson, Layne Maultsby, Madison Jordan and Jasmine Ewing have provided the team with unparalleled depth and balance.

For varsity veterans Lambeth and Maultsby, especially, Thursday provides an opportunity to give fans a look at what has made them a special pairing for the past four seasons.

Earlier this year, Lambeth surpassed the 1,000th career assist mark and the setter currently leads the SAC with 611 assists.

Lambeth’s offensive impact in each match is truly unique as she clears the field by at least one assist per game, averaging 7.6 dishes per contest. She’s had 40 or more assists four times in this season alone.

Meanwhile, Maultsby provides the yin to Lambeth’s offensive yang as an elite libero.

She, too, eclipsed the 1,000th career mark recently and heads into Senior Night with 1,075 digs. She ranks third among the league leaders in both digs and digs per contest, while enjoying four instances this year in which she’s collected 20 or more.

Johnson has an all-around game that complements Lambeth’s offense and Maultsby’s defense.

She ranks within the top 10 hitters in the conference in both kills and hitting percentage, while also settling in at 10th in total digs. Johnson comes into the matchup against the Lady Scots on a hot streak as she’s notched 22 kills and 42 digs in the last three matches.

Maultsby, Lambeth, Johnson and Jordan all rank within the league’s top 15 in total aces.

No doubt about it, the moments of adulation and cheers won’t stop for these five players when the Senior Night tribute ends.

Rather, for the Lady Raiders to lock down the third sport in the SAC, they will unquestionably be relied upon to continue the noteworthy play that’s highlighted their successful careers.

Coley https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Coley-2.jpg Coley Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond libero Layne Maultsby (5) readies for a dig attempt with fellow upperclassmen Jadyn Johnson, left, and Carley Lambeth (2) looking on during a contest earlier this year. The trio heads five seniors who will play their final home match on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_1534-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond libero Layne Maultsby (5) readies for a dig attempt with fellow upperclassmen Jadyn Johnson, left, and Carley Lambeth (2) looking on during a contest earlier this year. The trio heads five seniors who will play their final home match on Thursday.

Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley

Sports Editor