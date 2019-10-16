Raiders Roundup: XC struggles at Elks Lodge, volleyball sweeps 71st

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders runner Ariel Brown, back right, tries to keep pace with the field during the final stage of Tuesday’s 5K race at Southern Pines Elks Lodge. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders runner Ariel Brown, back right, tries to keep pace with the field during the final stage of Tuesday’s 5K race at Southern Pines Elks Lodge.

SOUTHERN PINES — Ariel Brown led the Lady Raiders on a trying day overall by finishing 17th overall with a time of 24:57 in a Sandhills Athletic Conference 5K race at Elks Lodge on Tuesday.

Richmond girls cross country coach Jessie Convington says Brown and the rest of her teammates had a rough time adjusting to the course.

“This is a tough first-time course. The tough part about (the course) is a long, gradual incline, which wears you down,” said Covington.

Maylyn Wallace finished just behind Brown, placing 18th with a time of 25:17. Sheccid Heaton placed 27th for the Lady Raiders, crossing the finish line in 26:38.

On the boys side, Carson Jordan was the sole finisher in the top 30, placing 19th with a time of 20:00. Host Pinecrest had the top boys and girls times at the meet that included teams from Hoke, Lumberton, Purnell Swett, Jack Britt and Scotland.

“This was kind of a setback, but I think it’s good because we’ve got invitational coming up next week that’s very hilly…so, it’ll help,” said Covington.

Up next, both the boys and girls teams compete for a conference championship at Carolina Horse Park on Tuesday.

Lady Raiders finish season sweep of 71st

FAYETTEVILLE — As the regular season comes to a close, the Richmond Senior volleyball team finds itself in a hotly contested race for third place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Lady Raiders bounced back from a close loss last week and completed a season sweep over conference opponent Seventy-First, winning 3-1 on the road Tuesday.

After the Lady Raiders took the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-18, the Lady Falcons answered with a closely-played third set, winning 22-25. The visitors followed by taking the final set and the match.

Richmond (16-5, 8-5 SAC) now has a slim advantage for the third spot in the conference and looks to seal it in the final match of the season against rival Scotland at home on Thursday.

Seventy-First (4-12, 4-9 SAC) finishes the season on the road at Jack Britt, who sits just behind the Lady Raiders with a 7-6 league record.

