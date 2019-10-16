Raiders Roundup: XC struggles at Elks Lodge, volleyball sweeps 71st

SOUTHERN PINES — Ariel Brown led the Lady Raiders on a trying day overall by finishing 17th overall with a time of 24:57 in a Sandhills Athletic Conference 5K race at Elks Lodge on Tuesday.
Richmond girls cross country coach Jessie Convington says Brown and the rest of her teammates had a rough time adjusting to the course.
“This is a tough first-time course. The tough part about (the course) is a long, gradual incline, which wears you down,” said Covington.
Maylyn Wallace finished just behind Brown, placing 18th with a time of 25:17. Sheccid Heaton placed 27th for the Lady Raiders, crossing the finish line in 26:38.
On the boys side, Carson Jordan was the sole finisher in the top 30, placing 19th with a time of 20:00. Host Pinecrest had the top boys and girls times at the meet that included teams from Hoke, Lumberton, Purnell Swett, Jack Britt and Scotland.
“This was kind of a setback, but I think it’s good because we’ve got invitational coming up next week that’s very hilly…so, it’ll help,” said Covington.
Up next, both the boys and girls teams compete for a conference championship at Carolina Horse Park on Tuesday.
Lady Raiders finish season sweep of 71st
FAYETTEVILLE — As the regular season comes to a close, the Richmond Senior volleyball team finds itself in a hotly contested race for third place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
The Lady Raiders bounced back from a close loss last week and completed a season sweep over conference opponent Seventy-First, winning 3-1 on the road Tuesday.
After the Lady Raiders took the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-18, the Lady Falcons answered with a closely-played third set, winning 22-25. The visitors followed by taking the final set and the match.
Richmond (16-5, 8-5 SAC) now has a slim advantage for the third spot in the conference and looks to seal it in the final match of the season against rival Scotland at home on Thursday.
Seventy-First (4-12, 4-9 SAC) finishes the season on the road at Jack Britt, who sits just behind the Lady Raiders with a 7-6 league record.