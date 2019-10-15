First look: Ransom meets Raiders

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Senior infielder Dallas Cowick slides back to second base after Richmond teammate Hunter Hancock, left, tries to tag him out during a workout on Tuesday. First-year Raiders coach Rob Ransom is using this month to get acquainted with the team. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Senior infielder Dallas Cowick slides back to second base after Richmond teammate Hunter Hancock, left, tries to tag him out during a workout on Tuesday. First-year Raiders coach Rob Ransom is using this month to get acquainted with the team.

ROCKINGHAM — In August, former Cordova Middle School principal Rob Ransom was approved by the Richmond County Schools Board of Education to fill the vacated athletic director position at Richmond Senior High previously held by Ricky Young.

Like his predecessor, Ransom also agreed to assume the role as head coach of the Richmond baseball team that has a storied history.

Under Young’s 10-year stint as the Raiders manager, he guided the club to three Southeastern Conference championships and an NCHSAA state runner-up title in 2014.

Ransom has the unenviable task of getting used to a new bunch as he inherits a group that graduated 11 seniors after a 19-9 record resulted in yet another playoff appearance.

“We got some talent, we just don’t have experience,” said Ransom following an offseason workout with the team on Tuesday.

The first-year skipper has used October as a glorified meet-and-greet that consists of 90-minute drills during the school week. He says the tune-ups give both coaches and players a chance to become acquainted with one another.

Ransom added that the workouts have been a way of teaching basic fundamentals, while gauging each player’s strengths and weaknesses. This entails anything from batting practice to “live” pitching sessions, like the one held at the team’s most recent workout on Tuesday.

“Just getting more comfortable with me and being a little more relaxed,” Ransom said as the team gets a feel for each other. “And we just try to continue to work on the basic skills.”

Early standouts from the offseason sessions include Luke Pressler, Dallas Cowick, Blake Hall and Alston Tarlton, all of whom Ransom expects “big things” from in the spring.

As for now, the young Raiders will try to continue gelling by holding the same routine until the end of the month.

“You know, baseball is not a game where you put in a whole lot of plays. You basically master skills better than the other person,” said Ransom. “That’s what we’re shooting for, we’re just trying to get better at what we’re doing.”

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Senior infielder Dallas Cowick slides back to second base after Richmond teammate Hunter Hancock, left, tries to tag him out during a workout on Tuesday. First-year Raiders coach Rob Ransom is using this month to get acquainted with the team. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_RBSB_intro-copy.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal

Senior infielder Dallas Cowick slides back to second base after Richmond teammate Hunter Hancock, left, tries to tag him out during a workout on Tuesday. First-year Raiders coach Rob Ransom is using this month to get acquainted with the team.

First-year coach starts with basics

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.