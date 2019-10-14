Athlete of the Week (Oct. 6-12): Kenleigh Frye

Frye Frye

Kenleigh Frye has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Oct. 6-12.

Frye is a sophomore for the Richmond Senior girls golf team, in which she has played two straight seasons.

She completed two nine-hole matches during the week and finished with career bests after each round.

Both rounds, Frye had the second-lowest score for the Lady Raiders, including Monday, when she shot a 15-over 51 on Bayonet at Puppy Creek course. Good greens conditions, mixed with perfect weather made for the ideal setting for her career day.

“I think it played a factor in how it felt because it wasn’t too cold and just overall, it was a good day,” she said.

At Scotch Meadows on Wednesday, Frye says she didn’t change her approach and made less errors than she did at Bayonet. That showing resulted in another career effort as she dropped a shot and finished with a 14-over 50.

“When I felt like I was doing bad, I’d improve,” Frye said of Wednesday’s round. “If I had a bad drive, I’d chip good and close out on a good putt.”

Richmond coach Keith Parsons has instructed Frye the past two seasons and calls her one of the longest hitters in the conference, which is what he thinks played a big part in carrying her to this point.

But in the back-to-back career bests, he also credits the sophomore’s willingness to develop an all-around game, using effective drives off the tee while also making putts.

“She hit some really good approach shots and then when she missed the green, she was really good with her short game,” said Parsons.

“That’s what really can improve three or four shots a round, making those 5-footers…things like that. She’s done a really good job around the greens.”

Frye acknowledges her growth around the greens and says she’s been putting a lot lately as well as going to the driving range to improve her game.

Parsons feels as if the extra practice has paid dividends and watched her drive with more consistency off the tee, which helps open her overall skills to end the year on a positive note.

“She’s putting better, chipping better and I think everything in her game is coming together at the end of the season,” said Parsons.

Below are Frye’s answers to a list of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal.

Q: Who is the goofiest player on the team?

A: Hailey Miller, definitely.

Q: What was your favorite TV show growing up?

A: Full House.

Q: What is your least favorite subject right now?

A: Math III.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

