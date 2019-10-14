For most of the fall sports teams at Richmond Senior, the regular season is winding down with just a week or two left. Athletes have answered the challenges associated with crunch time, logging their best performances of the year as they look to make a postseason push.

This list compiles stats from coaches, assistants and Daily Journal sports contributors.

Jaheim Covington, RB, Sr. — In a pull-away win at Jack Britt on Friday, Covington ended with a career-high 185 yards rushing to accompany four touchdowns.

Jadyn Johnson, OH, Sr. — In one of her best weeks of the season, Johnson totaled 18 kills and 31 digs, 21 of which came in the five-set thriller against Lumberton on Thursday.

Xavion Lindsey, FS, Sr. — For the second time this season, Lindsey picked off the opposing quarterback. He stepped in front a pass from Buccaneers’ quarterback Kevin Sentell in the third quarter during the Raiders’ 34-0 run in the period.

Kenleigh Frye, So. — Frye had back-to-back season-best performances, scoring a 51 in nine holes at Bayonet on Monday, then carding a 50 at Scotch Meadows on Thursday.

C.J. Tillman, OLB, Jr. — Known for his intimidating hits and pressuring the quarterback, Tillman impacted the game from another avenue against the Bucs on Friday. He intercepted Sentell in the third quarter and took it 35 yards for a Raiders’ touchdown.

Georgia Grace Anderson, MH, Sr. — Anderson tallied 36 kills and in the process tied a season-high with 16 spikes against the Lady Pirates on Thursday.

D’Marcus Harrington, CB, Sr. — The recent Campbell-commit capped a busy week by returning a short punt for a 21-yard touchdown while collecting a season-high seven tackles in the win over Jack Britt.

Carley Lambeth, S, Sr. — Lambeth also enjoyed one of her best weeks of the season, amassing 76 assists, including a season-high 45 against Lumberton.

James Ammons, GK, Jr. — Ammons was the hero in the Raiders’ shootout victory over Jack Britt on Wednesday, collecting key saves and redirecting a shot in the penalty kicks session to secure the win.

Donnell Coley| Richmond Daily County Journal Jaheim Covington (33) breaks free for a score in the first quarter of Richmond’s 59-28 road win over Jack Britt on Friday. Covington ended with a career-high 185 yards rushing with four touchdowns. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_TopPerform8.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond Daily County Journal Jaheim Covington (33) breaks free for a score in the first quarter of Richmond’s 59-28 road win over Jack Britt on Friday. Covington ended with a career-high 185 yards rushing with four touchdowns.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor