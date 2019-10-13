Andras wins Series title before rain ruins the day

Courtesy photo| Rockingham Dragway Kirby Apathy topped Rocky Jackson, earning AMRA world record certification during the first round of the Pro Fuel championship at Rockingham Dragway on Sunday. Courtesy photo| Rockingham Dragway Kirby Apathy topped Rocky Jackson, earning AMRA world record certification during the first round of the Pro Fuel championship at Rockingham Dragway on Sunday.

ROCKINGHAM — Persistent rain showers washed out the 28th annual Jim McClure Memorial All-Harley Nitro World Finals Sunday at Rockingham Dragway but not before Randal Andras won the Top Fuel championship for himself and Jay Turner Racing.

The No. 3 qualifier behind teammate and two-time reigning NHRA Champion Tii Tharpe, Andras raced to a quick time of the opening round at 6.549 seconds, 207.34 miles per hour to turn back Bill “Billy Jack” Jackson.

That clinched the title insomuch as Turner, who was second entering the event, suffered a rare DNQ.

Only one round of Top Fuel and partial rounds of Pro Fuel and Nitro Funny Bike were completed between the rain showers, ultimately compelling organizers to pull the plug on the race for the second time in six years.

It was a particularly disappointing outcome for Statesville’s Janette Thornley, who had hoped to overtake Dennis Waldron for the AMRA Pro Fuel championship, especially when Waldron was upset in one of the two first-round races completed before the washout.

Waldron was upset by Jim Martin in one of the two first-round races completed in Pro Fuel. In the other, No. 1 qualifier Kirby Apathy topped Rocky Jackson in, the process, earning AMRA world record certification of his qualifying time of 7.128 seconds.

