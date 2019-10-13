Raiders’ big third quarter sparks road win

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members of the Richmond Senior defense congratulate safety Xavion Lindsey after intercepting Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell during Friday’s 59-28 road win. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Members of the Richmond Senior defense congratulate safety Xavion Lindsey after intercepting Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell during Friday’s 59-28 road win.

FAYETTEVILLE — With 9:44 to go in the third quarter, Richmond Senior was forced to experience the game from an entirely different vantage point than its previous six wins.

When Jack Britt quarterback Kevin Sentell found Anthony Fiffie for a 19-yard score to put his team ahead by two points, it marked the first time in which the Raiders trailed this season.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Richmond running back Jaheim Covington rumbled his way through the Jack Britt defense for 34 of his game-high 185 yards on the ground.

The big run set up a 22-yard touchdown run by Raiders quarterback Caleb Hood that gave them back the lead, 25-21.

“The game of football is played together,” said Richmond coach Bryan Till after his team’s 59-28 road win in a Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup. “If you give up a play on defense and the offense comes back and holds your rope right there, I mean, that’s huge.”

“Big time for them to come back and get us the lead back and I really like how defense responded after that, too,” Till added.

Hood’s touchdown run lit a fire underneath the Raiders (7-0, 3-0 SAC) defense as they flew around the field, holding Sentell and the Bucs (5-2, 2-1 SAC) scoreless during a 34-0 run that trickled into the late stages of the fourth quarter.

The first of two Raiders’ interceptions in the third was courtesy of free safety Xavion Lindsey who read Sentell’s eyes and broke on a ball thrown to the right sideline.

Lindsey’s play led to Covington’s fourth touchdown run, a walk-in from 15 yards out that stretched the lead to 31-21 with 4:38 left in the third.

Raiders outside linebacker C.J. Tillman officially signaled the rout on the following Bucs’ possession.

With Sentell under fire again, Tillman dropped back in coverage, stepped in front of a pass in traffic, then scurried down the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown return to make it 39-21.

When Richmond cornerback D’Marcus Harrington returned a short punt for a 21-yard touchdown in the early stages of the fourth quarter, it capped the visitors’ 34 unanswered points following the Sentell-to-Fiffie connection.

“Before the half, we were kind of in our feelings a little bit,” said Till.

“They’re high school kids and they had some bad breaks. For them to grow up and kind of realize that, this could be big for us going forward in the season.”

GROUND AND POUND

Covington’s 185 yards rushing was a career-high total and the four scores tied his career-best. He has found a groove as of late, scoring at least two touchdowns in each of the last four contests.

SLINGING SENTELL

The conference’s leading passer made things interesting, despite the late struggles. Sentell finished with a game-high 263 yards passing, going 21 of 41 with three touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter that tightened the deficit, 19-14, before the half.

For the Raiders defense, it marked the most passing yards and touchdowns allowed from an opposing quarterback this season.

UP NEXT

Richmond has another conference road test against a much-improved Hoke team next Friday.

Sprint past Bucs, 59-28

