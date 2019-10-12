Harrington turns ‘dreams into a reality’

Harrington Harrington Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Richmond defensive back D’Marcus Harrington, left, lines up in coverage against teammate Dalton Stroman during practice this week. Monday, Harrington announced his commitment to play football with Campbell University next season. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Richmond defensive back D’Marcus Harrington, left, lines up in coverage against teammate Dalton Stroman during practice this week. Monday, Harrington announced his commitment to play football with Campbell University next season.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Senior defensive back D’Marcus Harrington woke up Monday with a moment of clarity.

After years of fantasizing what it would be like to play a college sport at the highest level, the senior standout didn’t want to wait any longer.

He took to the social media platform Twitter and announced his intentions to play football at Campbell University, a Division I program currently first in the Big South Conference.

“I always said I wanted to get a scholarship and go D-I, but I never could really picture myself doing it,” said Harrington.

“Now that it’s happened, it’s just surreal. It shows that anything is really possible. You can turn your dreams into a reality.”

Harrington admits to keeping the decision under wraps for about a month, as he turned down offers from four other D-I universities, including Elon and North Carolina A&T State.

He added that he wasn’t completely certain until then, and did due diligence with the other programs.

“I just kept trying to picture myself at other schools…and I couldn’t. I could only see myself at Campbell,” he said.

Ultimately, playing for the Camels provided him with the best fit in regards to immediate playing time and following his other passion of becoming a journalist.

If that wasn’t enough incentive, Harrington also pointed to the close proximity of the school that is just an hour and a half away from the Richmond Senior High campus.

Raiders coach Bryan Till had high praise for his senior leader in the secondary, who he thinks is underrated because of the press-man scheme the Raiders employ that doesn’t allow for high statistical output.

“I think they’re getting a steal. I think D’Marcus is one of the top corners in the state,” said Till.

“I look forward to him fitting in there and to learn and grow with that staff there. And it’s close enough that hopefully, some hometown people will go watch him play a little bit. So hopefully, he enjoys that.”

Before Till arrived two seasons ago, Harrington was a raw talent who had just started playing the sport after years of considering himself a basketball player.

Starting out his varsity career at safety as a freshman and sophomore, Harrington admits to being “soft” as he had to adjust to the demands of the sport.

“I didn’t want to really make contact, but now I’m way more physical,” he said.

Till echoed these comments and has watched the former hoops athlete turn into a bonafide top-level recruit at defensive back.

“Probably the biggest thing is how physical he’s gotten,” said Till.

“After his sophomore year, he really understood the change to that position…and now when he comes to tackle, he’s trying to bang guys. So, the weight room has transformed him in a lot of ways and given him a lot of confidence.”

The positional change and skills transformation didn’t come easy, though, as Harrington admits to being upset when Till arrived because he was demoted from his starting position at safety to a backup role at corner.

But in just the second week of spring practice that offseason, a switch flipped as Harrington made noteworthy plays that caught the attention of his first-year coach.

“The next day, he (coach Till) called me and said, ‘If you really apply yourself, you can be special,’” Harrington recalled.

“I was like, if he believes in me, then I need to believe in myself. And I just started working hard on my craft.”

The hard work has manifest into a polished, well-rounded game that makes the 5-foot-11, 180 pounds playmaker a threat to any offense.

Before heading to Buies Creek next summer, Harrington says he has unfinished business at Richmond.

His current mission is to influence the underclassmen to be their best and strive for a winning mentality. Harrington hopes that mentorship will lead to the final goal he has left to accomplish before leaving the Raiders program.

“Just win. Do whatever we got to do to win a state championship,” he said.

Harrington https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_mug_harrington-1.jpg Harrington Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Richmond defensive back D’Marcus Harrington, left, lines up in coverage against teammate Dalton Stroman during practice this week. Monday, Harrington announced his commitment to play football with Campbell University next season. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_RFBswaeProf-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Richmond defensive back D’Marcus Harrington, left, lines up in coverage against teammate Dalton Stroman during practice this week. Monday, Harrington announced his commitment to play football with Campbell University next season.

Raiders CB picks Campbell

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.