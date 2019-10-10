JV Raiders use 4 takeaways to down Jack Britt

Hope Hope Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Gabe Altman (6) jars the ball from Jack Britt’s Brion Brunson during Richmond’s 34-9 home win in a junior varsity contest. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Gabe Altman (6) jars the ball from Jack Britt’s Brion Brunson during Richmond’s 34-9 home win in a junior varsity contest.

ROCKINGHAM —Last week’s close loss to Pinecrest didn’t sit well with the Richmond Senior junior varsity football team and that showed on Thursday with a convincing 34-9 win over Jack Britt at home.

The Buccaneers (2-3, 1-1 SAC) had been averaging just over 26 points per game ahead of the Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup, but Richmond (3-2, 2-1 SAC) coach Patrick Hope witnessed an inspired effort from his defense.

The Raiders held the Bucs’ rushing attack to just 38 yards, and the visitors had just 162 total yards for the game. The Bucs were also limited to just two first-half points, and surrendered four takeaways, all coming in the second half.

“They’re becoming ballhawks and great tacklers as far as getting their assignments. So, anytime they can get us extra possessions that helps us out in a big-time way, Hope said of his defense.

Raiders safety Kelay Lindsey had the first turnover, an interception in the third quarter that set up the first of two rushing touchdowns by running back Xavier Wall to make it a 27-2 blowout.

In the late stages of the third, Lindsey secured a loose ball after it plucked away from a Bucs’ ball-carrier and returned it for a sizable gain. The takeaway resulted in Wall’s second rushing score, an 11-yard scurry to stretch the lead, 34-2.

Hope complemented the work of his two running backs, as Wall and Brandon Askins accounted for three touchdowns.

Askins’ score came in the first, a 5-yard run to give the group a 7-0 lead. He finished with a team-high 114 yards rushing on just nine carries.

Meanwhile, the two-quarterback system of Harley Honeycutt and Emoni McBride also proved effective.

McBride found Javares Stanback wideout on a 42-yard touchdown just before the end of the half that gave the team momentum after giving up a safety.

“He makes amazing plays during the week,” Hope said of Stanback.

“I mean, he gets to go against the varsity defense and…We tell him, if he can make plays against those guys, he should make them on anyone he’s playing against.”

Honeycutt did most of his work on the ground, slyly taking advantage of the Bucs’ defense on read-option runs. His 52-yard scamper in the beginning of the third quarter opened the floodgates, making it a 19-2 contest.

After suffering two losses on the season, the most in three years, Hope feels like the dominating all-around performance bodes well for the group’s confidence in the remaining games.

“It gets us back to what we expect from our JV program,” said Hope.

“We’re not really looking ahead to the end right now. We just want to work on us and get better, and hopefully, we have the opportunity to make something happen and be able to play for something at the end of the season.

Defense gets 4 TOs in the win

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

