Richmond wary of Jack Britt air attack

ROCKINGHAM — With the playoff push ramping up, Richmond Senior football enters the back half of its schedule facing yet another stiff test within the Sandhills Athletic Conference. After two easy wins at home, the group has its first league game on the road at Jack Britt.

It’s a top-10 matchup, according to the lastest 4A Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings that have No. 2 Richmond (6-0, 2-0 SAC) just a few spots ahead of No. 6 Jack Britt (5-1, 1-1 SAC).

The Raiders defense has earned shutouts in its last two games, gaining lopsided wins over conference opponents Purnell Swett and Pinecrest.

Outside linebacker C.J. Tillman is fresh off a historic performance, tying a school record with a career-high 18 tackles in last Friday’s win over the Patriots. Meanwhile, defensive end Javon Little has back-to-back games with two sacks.

Coach Bryan Till takes pride in the swagger his shutdown unit carries, but was on high alert when speaking about the potent passing attack of the Buccaneers.

Bucs quarterback Kevin Sentell and wide receiver Anthony Fiffie are the best tandem, statistically, in the SAC. Sentell has a conference-leading 1,208 yards passing yards on a 63 percent clip. He’s thrown 20 touchdowns, 12 of which have gone to Fiffie.

Meanwhile, the Bucs senior wideout leads the league in almost every category, including receiving yards (602) and touchdowns.

“Those two (Sentell and Fiffie), the whole offense runs through them. If we can find a way to get to those guys and to slow them up, that’s gon’ be big,” said Till.

He added that the Raiders secondary will need to know where Fiffie is on every play and then stay with him as Sentell tries to buy time in and outside the pocket.

Recent Campbell-commit D’Marcus Harrington is the No. 1 cornerback for Till’s defense and will have plenty of work on the explosive receiver in the team’s press-man scheme. Harrington respectfully contends that his group isn’t going to shy away from the challenge.

“When a lot of people think the play is dead, he (Fiffie) knows how to find space and find somewhere that’s open, so we just got to keep our eyes on him when the quarterback is scrambling,” said Harrington.

Despite the graduation of last year’s SAC Defensive Player of the Year, Erick Martinez, the Bucs’ defense still has plenty of playmakers including Karnell Levelle. The 6-foot-3, 305 pounds senior defensive tackle is a load for interior lineman and comes into the matchup with a team-leading four sacks.

Till says the key to slowing down the powerful noseguard is to “keep fighting him” and for everyone on the offensive line to know their assignments.

“He (Levelle) is gon’ to continue to play. He’s got a good motor, he plays hard,” said Till. “So, just don’t get beat by the motor…just keep working all night against that kid.”

If the Raiders front holds up against Levelle and the blitzing Bucs’, quarterback Caleb Hood and wideout Dalton Stroman will have an opportunity to keep their touchdown connection streak alive. The two have hooked up for a score in each of the first six contests, including a 32-yard touchdown in the win over Pinecrest last week.

Running Jaheim Covington continues to provide a complement to Hood and the air attack, as the league’s leader in rushing touchdowns has found paydirt twice in three straight games.

Even if the conference’s highest-scoring offense is clicking again, Till knows it won’t be a cakewalk for his group and respects the Bucs’ fighting spirit.

“The most impressive thing is how resilient that team is and that coach has got them playing,” he said.

Kickoff from “The Boneyard” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

