Raiders roundup: Lady Raiders volleyball sweeps Uwharrie, golf places 4th

ASHEBORO — For the second straight night, the Richmond Senior volleyball team won in straight sets. This time, it was on the road against nonconference opponent Uwharrie Charter on Wednesday, defeating them 3-0.

Richmond (15-4) returns to league play at Lumberton on Thursday in what will be an important match in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The junior varsity Lady Raiders also defeated Uwharrie Charter in straight sets.

In other volleyball action around the county, the Hamlet Lady Red Rams volleyball team downed Rockingham, 3-0, to win the middle school championship.

Lady Raiders golf finishes 4th at Scotch Meadows

LAURINBURG — In its second match of the week, the Lady Raiders golf team came away with the same result as they finished fourth overall against Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents Pinecrest, Jack Britt, Purnell Swett, Lumberton and host Scotland on Wednesday.

Hailey Miller led the Lady Raiders in the nine-hole round, finishing with an overall score of 49. Kenleigh Frye had a season-best score of 50, which pleased coach Keith Parsons.

“I’m really happy for Kenleigh, who set a season low again. She’s got it going right now, doing everything a little bit better,” said Parsons.

He added that he was proud of how the team fought through early struggles to post a good score that eventually fended off Scotland for fourth place.

Kirsten McDonald (60), Delaney Driggers (69) and Angeli Yang (71) completed the Lady Raiders’ efforts.

Pinecrest finished first with a total score of 157.

Up next, the Lady Raiders finish the season at Pinehurst No. 5 where they will play 18 holes.

