PEMBROKE — Adrenaline Pro Wrestling (APW), based in Richmond County, is teaming up with Robeson County’s Wrestling With a Purpose (WWP) organization for a copromotional championship match on Friday at Pembroke Middle School that will benefit a local family who lost its house in a major fire.

The bout features the return of current APW heavyweight champion ‘Big Tatt’ who has wrestled with WWP in the past.

Dubbed as “Raising the Roof,” the proceeds will go towards rebuilding efforts of brothers Jason and William Lloyd who lost everything they owned along with their home in July because of a fire. The two siblings have both coached kids in several sports.

The Pembroke Pitbull Baron Bullard and Lightweight 6 Pack open challenges are just a couple of the bouts scheduled throughout the evening.

General admission is $10. Senior citizens (62 and over) and children (ages 5 to 13) are charged $5, while free admission is given to those under 5 years old.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with bell time scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_AdrenalineWrest-2.jpg