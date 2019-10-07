Raiders roundup: Girls golf gets season-best score, tennis and boys soccer fall short

RAEFORD — The Richmond girls golf team posted its best nine-hole outing of the season in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match at Bayonet Puppy Creek on Monday.

With a total score of 217, the Lady Raiders placed fourth overall behind Pinecrest (146), Jack Britt (172) and Purnell Swett (196).

Coach Keith Parsons felt that the significantly cooler temperatures this week had a great deal to do with the low outputs.

“Scoring conditions were perfect today, thanks to the weather and the course setup,” he said. “I’m so impressed we took advantage to post our best score of the season.”

Hailey Miller improved on her best score from last week, finishing with a 5-over 41. Kenleigh Frye (51), Delaney Driggers (62) and Angeli Yang(65) all joined Miller in having season-best finishes.

“Everyone continues to get better…I look forward to seeing how we build on that Wednesday at Scotch Meadows,” added Parsons about the team’s next match where Scotland plays host.

Lady Raiders tennis closes season at SAC tournament

Monday marked the official close to the Richmond Senior girls tennis team’s season as six members competed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament held at Hoke High School.

The Lady Raiders had two players enter singles competition, both suffering straight-set losses in the first round.

No. 6 overall seed Kearston Bruce fell to Jack Britt’s Chalei Hodge, 6-3, 6-1. Later in the day, No. 14 O’Cean Bennett played a close first set with Purnell Swett’s Malina Cummings before eventually dropping a 6-4, 6-2 decision.

In doubles action, Jack Britt’s Riley Nazario and Hannah Jang topped Paris Almon and Elizabeth Henry in straight sets, both being 6-0 shutouts.

Meanwhile, Ellie Buck and Kaylee Parker were also in straight sets, downed by Hoke’s Nakia Stone and Autumn Moore. After dropping the first set 6-1, Buck and Parker came back with an improved second and eventually fell via tiebreak, 7-6 (7-5).

Richmond first-year coach Neely Herndon hopes to return all nine players that featured four juniors and sophomores with one freshman.

Raiders soccer drops season series to Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — A four-game win streak in the Sandhills Athletic Conference came to an end on Monday as the Richmond boys soccer team fell at Pinecrest, 5-0.

It marked the second time this season the Raiders (5-8-2, 5-4 SAC) were shut out by the Patriots (14-2, 8-1 SAC).

After conceding three first-half goals, the Patriots finished off the victory with two more scores in the second half.

Up next, Richmond heads back home to host Jack Britt.

