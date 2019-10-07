Athlete of the Week (Sept. 30-Oct. 5): C.J. Tillman

Tillman Tillman

C. J. Tillman has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 30-Oct. 5

Tillman is a junior for the Richmond Senior varsity football team where he starts at outside linebacker.

In the 36-0 shutout over rival Pinecrest on Friday, he tied a school record with 18 tackles, six being for a loss. He also added a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment. Not just for me, but for the teammates — knowing that it was a high bar (set)… And I just want to accomplish it before I graduate,” Tillman said.

It was Tillman’s first game back from a head injury incurred during the win over Cardinal Gibbons on Sept. 13 that sidelined him for one game. Throughout the process, he says he trusted the coaching and medical staff to get in the best game shape possible.

Richmond coach Bryan Till had a conversation with Tillman before Friday night in which the standout playmaker expressed his goal was to break the single-game record set in 2004.

“He made a bunch of tackles…he was really inspired to play. We moved him around and he made plays at every position,” Till said.

Tillman credits the time he spends studying film ahead of games to the way he executes in practice, which leads to success on game days.

To that point, Till says he got a text message from Tillman the Sunday before his big return, asking questions about specific defensive play calls and adjustments that might be used in the game.

“C.J. is C.J. He loves the game of football…he wants to prepare and he wants to come out here and play,” said Till. “His hunger takes over…and he just practices that way all week during practice, so it’s not a shock to see him be able to do that during the game.”

The historic effort paced a third shutout in the first six contests for the Raiders, which Tillman believes is a testament to the team’s lofty goals each week.

“Our standard is, never let anybody score on us,” he said proudly.

Below are Tillman’s answers to a list of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal.

Q: Who dresses the best on the team?

A: I personally think I dress the best on the team.

Q: What is the best football movie?

A: The Blindside.

Q: Who is your favorite NFL player?

A: Jalen Ramsey.

Tillman https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_mugCJ.jpg Tillman

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

