Desist, Manuel $20,000 winners at The Rock

ROCKINGHAM — Two-time former Rockingham Dragway track champion Lee Desist forced Kyle Cultrera into a breakout foul in Sunday’s final round and snatched up the $20,000 share of the Top Eliminator purse paid out in the track’s annual Twin 20s bracket championships.

Desist, the track champ in 2014 and 2015, had a .001 reaction time in the final round, leaving Cultrera, a touring bracket star and former Northeast Division Champion from Eliot, Maine, with a very narrow window of opportunity. His 4.455 second eighth-mile time was too quick by .005.

On Saturday, Corey Manuel’s final round reaction time was the difference in what otherwise would have been a dead heat as he got the first $20,000 prize. Manuel and Goldsboro’s Brandon Lane both were .013 of a second off their respective targets, but Manuel’s .014-.029 advantage at the starting line earned him the big money.

Veteran bracket racer Willie Buie of St. Pauls used a .004 final round package to turn back Goldsboro’s M.A. Pennington in Sunday’s Footbrake final after Shane Thiele used a .013 reaction time to get his 2019 Copo Camaro to the finish line just ahead of Chris Plott on Saturday.

Sunday’s Jr. Dragster title went to Bladen Clint Core of Benson who got a free pass when Lauren Hudson was guilty of a final round foul start. Camdyn Smith beat Gavin Whisnant in Saturday’s final.

Next up, at The Rock will be this weekend’s 28th annual Jim McClure Memorial All-Harley Nitro Finals. Multiple time series champions Jay “Bulldog” Turner, Tii Tharpe and Doug Vancil are among the favorites in the featured Ray Price Top Fuel Challenge.

Courtesy of Terry Clark Lee Desist takes the $20,000 share of the Top Eliminator purse paid to the winner of the Twin 20s bracket championships at Rockingham Dragway on Sunday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Lee-Desist-Sunday-TOP-ET-Winner-1.jpg Courtesy of Terry Clark Lee Desist takes the $20,000 share of the Top Eliminator purse paid to the winner of the Twin 20s bracket championships at Rockingham Dragway on Sunday.