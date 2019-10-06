A week of mixed results for the Richmond Senior fall sports teams produced a few marquee individual performances.

This list compiles stats from coaches, assistants and Daily Journal sports contributors.

Carley Lambeth, S, Sr. — Despite a tough week overall, the Lady Raiders veteran turned in a milestone performance on Tuesday. She notched a team-high 28 assists against Pinecrest, which put her over the 1,000th mark for her career.

C.J. Tillman, OLB, Jr. — In his first game back from a head injury, Tillman tied a school record with 18 tackles, six being for a loss. He also added a pair of sacks and a forced fumble to help secure the team’s third shutout in six games.

Maylyn Wallace, So. — Wallace led three Lady Raiders runners who finished in the top 10 at Hoke on Tuesday, clocking a time of 24:34. The team earned a second-place finish.

Carson Jordan, Jr. — Jordan enjoyed a career-best time at Hoke, finishing the 5K course at 18:57, which was also good enough for second place.

Hailey Miller, Sr. — The senior enjoyed her best nine-hole score (7-over, 43) of the season in what was her last home match at Foxfire on Monday.

Javon Little, DE, Sr. — For the second straight week, Little made life difficult for the opposing quarterback, adding two more sacks to his team-leading total.

Jaheim Covington, RB, Jr. — For the third straight game, the Raiders’ leading rusher collected two touchdowns in a 36-0 win over Pinecrest on Friday.

Elizabeth Henry, So. — Henry enjoyed a perfect week in singles play, including an 8-1 decision over Scotland’s D’Averia Johnson on Friday. She and Paris Almon were undefeated in doubles action including the 8-6 win over Scotland’s Emma Lewis and Madison Leggett on Thursday.

Cole Deane, F, Sr. — Deane’s first goal of the season on Monday proved large as it broke a 1-1 tie and secured the first of two wins over Purnell Swett in the week.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Javon Little (45) and C.J. Tillman (24) celebrate after a sack during the 36-0 win over Pinecrest on Friday. Tillman tied a school record with 18 tackles, while Little ended with two sacks. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_RFB_TillmanRGB.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Javon Little (45) and C.J. Tillman (24) celebrate after a sack during the 36-0 win over Pinecrest on Friday. Tillman tied a school record with 18 tackles, while Little ended with two sacks.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor