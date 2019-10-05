Lady Raiders prep for SAC tourney

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Kearston Bruce completes a forehand during a match earlier in the season. Bruce is the Lady Raiders' No. 1 seed and will compete in Monday's Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at Hoke High. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Kearston Bruce completes a forehand during a match earlier in the season. Bruce is the Lady Raiders' No. 1 seed and will compete in Monday's Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at Hoke High.

ROCKINGHAM — After wrapping up the regular season at home on Thursday, members from Richmond Senior girls tennis get set for the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at Hoke County High on Monday.

First-year coach Neely Herndon led an entire group of newcomers, who had never played the sport competitively, to a 4-9 overall record.

They were shut out in each of the four contests to open the season, but after the first win against Purnell Swett on Sept. 17, the Lady Raiders won three of their next six matches to close out the year.

Herndon admits a conference tournament presents a different challenge for the inexperienced group as they have to abide by a different format and try to stay loose for what figures to be a long day of matches.

“It’s new for me and it’s new for them, so all we can do is go in with a positive outlook,” she said. “We hope we can come away with a win, at some point, whether it be singles or doubles.”

Conference representatives informed her that six members of the team are allowed to participate in the tournament that includes players from Scotland, Jack Britt, Pinecrest, Lumberton, Purnell Swett and the host team, Hoke.

Of the six girls, two are allowed to compete in the singles division, while the other four players are paired off for doubles play.

Though she hasn’t determined which six members will play and in what role, Herndon expects their best efforts for the duration of the event.

“You can lose a match playing your heart out, or you can lose a match by giving up. I’d rather you lose playing your heart out,” she said after the 7-2 defeat to Scotland on Thursday.

Lady Raiders No. 1 seed Kearston Bruce will likely be a top candidate for singles play, having notched three wins while taking on the best player each team had to offer this season.

Elizabeth Henry is a versatile player who had a team-high six singles wins, while also combining with Paris Almon to notch a team-best five victories in doubles competition.

Kaylee Parker and Ellie Buck combined for the second-best doubles record on the team, earning three wins. Buck was also second on the squad with four singles wins.

The coaches will have a meeting Monday morning at Hoke to determine seeding, then the tournament will commence shortly after. Winners move on to the final day of competition on Tuesday.

First-year players to compete for conference crown

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

