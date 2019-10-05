Tillman, Raiders get third shutout of season

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’ C.J. Tillman and DeAndre Bethea combine for a tackle against Pinecrest at home on Friday. Tillman led the team in tackles en route to the 36-0 victory. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’ C.J. Tillman and DeAndre Bethea combine for a tackle against Pinecrest at home on Friday. Tillman led the team in tackles en route to the 36-0 victory.

ROCKINGHAM —Richmond Senior linebacker C.J. Tillman went down with concussion-like symptoms in the team’s victory over Cardinal Gibbons on Sept. 13.

After not being able to contribute to the Raiders’ convincing win last week, the hard-hitting junior was gracious to be a driving force for the group’s 36-0 victory over Pinecrest on Friday.

“That whole week of not playing was like a life lesson. Never take for granted what I have,” Tillman said after helping secure the Raiders’ third shutout in six games.

“So playing tonight —being grateful to God — He gave me the ability to be back and really step my game up.”

Tillman ‘stepped’ his game up in a big way, flying around the ball the entire evening, setting the tone by leading the defense in tackles and coming away with a pair of sacks.

Richmond (6-0, 2-0 SAC) coach Bryan Till wasn’t thrilled with the “big plays” his defense gave up, surrendering 211 yards of total offense, but was ultimately pleased with the end result.

“Overall, I extremely proud. The boys take a lot of pride in that (shutouts) and that makes you extremely proud as a coach,” he said.

Pinecrest (5-1, 1-1 SAC) quarterback Ben Garbark was 6 of 9 for 108 yards and was hurried by Tillman and Co. for nearly every possession.

The team had just a couple of opportunities throughout the contest to score, the first being on a long drive in the second quarter that got them inside the Raiders’ 5. A pitch to the right side was eventually fumbled into the hands of Richmond safety Dereck Barringer who ran the other way to protect the 20-0 lead.

The Patriots also missed chances to score in the form of wayward field goals, all coming in the second half.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for the Raiders offense. Quarterback Caleb Hood set the tone early on the team’s first possession, taking the read-option handoff, dipping in and out of the reach of the defense for an 80-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

“That big run to start the game was awesome,” said Till. “But you knew you had to keep fighting and couldn’t let up. I think that’s what I’m most proud of, the guys just kept coming back and playing ball.”

Hood had 221 total yards with a touchdown on the ground and through the air. His passing touchdown came in second quarter as he hit a familiar target, 6-foot-4 wideout Dalton Stroman, who extended his scoring streak to six games with a 32-yard scamper to put the Raiders up 20-0.

Jakolbe Baldwin led the team with four catches for 40 yards in his return from injury. Tremel Jones added three catches for 37 yards.

On the ground, Jaheim Covington had another multi-touchdown effort, tallying 75 yards on 11 totes and two scores. Backup running back Jaron Coleman sprinted his way to 94 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

With the win, Richmond stays undefeated both overall and in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Tillman and the defense look for a third straight shutout in a road matchup against Jack Britt next week.

“Our standard is, never let anybody score on us. We don’t want nobody to score on us the whole year,” said Tillman.

