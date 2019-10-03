Lady Raiders tennis closes ‘productive’ season

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders’ Paris Almon, right, and Elizabeth Henry compete in doubles play against Scotland during the last match of the season in Rockingham on Thursday. Almon and Henry were the team’s only doubles winners in the 7-2 loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders’ Paris Almon, right, and Elizabeth Henry compete in doubles play against Scotland during the last match of the season in Rockingham on Thursday. Almon and Henry were the team’s only doubles winners in the 7-2 loss.

ROCKINGHAM — Noone knew what to expect from the Richmond Senior tennis team who boasted a fresh crop of girls after the departure of a senior-leaden squad last season.

Add first-year coach Neely Herndon to the list of unknown variables, as her casual recruitment efforts in the offseason produced nine newcomers who had never played the sport competitively.

Fast forward to Thursday’s season-finale at home against rival Scotland, and the girls were seen laughing and making jokes with one another just moments after they were visibly discontent with the 7-2 defeat.

“They are a happy group of girls,” said a smiling Herndon. “They’re happy when they win. They’re happy when they lose.”

“They do get frustrated, but at the same time, they’re able to move past the rough patches and go on with what they have to do in the next game or the next match,” she added.

The bounce-back ability was on full display against a well-rounded Scotland (5-7, 5-6 SAC) team that claimed third place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with the win.

The Lady Raiders dropped all but one of the singles matches, with Elizabeth Henry earning an 8-1 decision over the Lady Scots’ D’Averia Johnson.

Meanwhile, Kearston Bruce, O’Cean Bennett and Kaylee Parker all dropped their matches in the No.1-through-3 slots. And teammate Paris Almon lost a close decision to Sara Madison Leggett, 9-7, in a back-and-forth affair while Ellie Buck fell to Katie Smith, 8-2, on Court 6.

“I do feel like, they’re a lot stronger when they play doubles, than when they play singles. They’re not responsible for every single play,” said Herndon of the inexperienced bunch.

That proved true as all three of the doubles matches were hotly-contested and decided by four games or less.

Bruce and Bennett held the most heated of the three, rallying to take a 6-5 lead over Scotland’s Claire Carter and Samantha Bowen. But Carter’s forehand winner in the final game sealed a 9-7 victory.

Almon and Henry have been the most successful Lady Raiders’ pair this year and proved as much with an 8-6 win over Emma Lewis and Leggett.

Parker and Buck were locked in a tit-for-tat duel with Johnson and Smith before eventually falling behind and losing, 8-4.

Herndon feels each member of the team has shown growth and confidence through a tough start to the year that eventually yielded a 4-9 overall mark.

“Even though we didn’t have a winning season, I feel like we had a very productive season,” she said.

“I feel like the girls came from a place where they knew very little about tennis to where they’re actually able to compete against others in the conference.”

She says the youthful group composed of four juniors, four sophomores and one freshman, was coachable and feels if they all come back in work on fundamentals, next year’s results will be even better.

As for now, the Lady Raiders look towards Monday, when they travel to Hoke for the conference tournament.

Drop final match to Scotland, 7-2

