Raiders Roundup: Volleyball, JV football lose, NGA wins

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson swings during a home match against Jack Britt on Thursday. Richmond lost 3-1.

ROCKINGHAM —After defeating Jack Britt in a five-set standoff the night before, Richmond Senior volleyball experienced a different outcome at home on Thursday as the Lady Buccaneers returned the favor with a 3-1 victory.

Set scores were 14-24, 25-21, 30-28, 25-18.

Richmond (13-4, 6-4 SAC) stormed out to an early advantage, easily taking the first set. Jack Britt (8-12, 6-4 SAC) came back with heightened energy in the next two frames that were tightly-contested.

But it was the third set, in particular, that swung the match. After the home team gained a 12-4 advantage, the deficit began to shrink. A 5-1 run forced a Richmond time out with lead down to just one, 21-20. The set would be tied at 21, then knotted again multiple times before the Lady Buccaneers eventually snuck away with the 30-28 set win on a push into the open court.

The visitors gained control in the final frame, jumping to a 12-6 lead that signaled a Lady Raiders’ time out. The advantage grew to as large as 24-14 before the home squad rallied on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit. But the final run would be Jack Britt’s as they finished the set 25-18 and sealed the match win.

Next up, Richmond returns home for another conference tilt with Hoke on Tuesday.

JV Raiders drop close contest to Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond junior varsity football team fell late at Pinecrest on Thursday by a score of 9-6 in what was a defensive showcase.

After forcing a Raiders punt, the Patriots used a six-play, 61-yard drive to take the early lead, 6-0, with 9:53 left in the first.

The Raiders defense responded by forcing a punt and two straight fumbles on the ensuing Patriots’ drives in the first half. Meanwhile, Emoni McBride tied the score at 6 with a 5-yard touchdown run just before halftime.

A third-quarter field goal by Pinecrest would be the only points of the second half that saw two Richmond turnovers spoil drives.

Luke McCormick led the group with a game-high 72 yards rushing on 12 attempts. McBride was 9 of 23 for 58 yards in the loss.

The jayvee Raiders are back on the gridiron next week at home against Jack Britt.

Meanwhile, the Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy finished its season on a high note, securing a thrilling 20-15 win at Northwood on Thursday.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_RVBjadyn_roundup.jpg

Lady Raiders outside hitter Jadyn Johnson swings during a home match against Jack Britt on Thursday. Richmond lost 3-1.

