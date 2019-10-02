Jordan, Wallace lead Richmond Senior XC on the road

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Carson Jordan, center, finishes a 5K race earlier in the season. Jordan finished with a career-best time at Seventy-First on Tuesday to help Richmond place third overall. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Carson Jordan, center, finishes a 5K race earlier in the season. Jordan finished with a career-best time at Seventy-First on Tuesday to help Richmond place third overall.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond Senior boys and girls cross country teams traveled to host Seventy-First on Tuesday and both had top-3 finishes in a Sandhills Athletic Conference race.

Maylyn Wallace paced the Lady Raiders to yet another second-place finish as her time of 24:34, coincidentally, was second-best.

Helping Wallace’s efforts were teammates Sheccid Heaton, who finished seventh, and Analee Wyand, who took ninth.

Hoke’s Faith Bomberry placed first with a time of 23:10.

The Lady Raiders’ overall score of 68 was just shy of Hoke (62) and well ahead of Jack Britt (101).

On the boys side, Raiders junior Carson Jordan enjoyed a career-best time, finishing the 5K course in 18:57 which was also good enough for second place.

Teammates Joshua Wallace (20th) and Will Thompson (21st) were the next to finish for the group.

Hoke’s Deidrick Rush took first place with a time of 18:09. Richmond placed third overall behind Hoke and Jack Britt, respectively.

Both Richmond cross country teams are back in action next week, scheduled to face Pinecrest, Scotland and host Jack Britt on Tuesday.

