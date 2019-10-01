Athlete of the Week (Sept. 22-29): Noah Jordan

Jordan Jordan

Noah Jordan has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 22-29.

Jordan is a senior for the Richmond Senior boys soccer team where he plays as a midfielder.

He was the only Raiders member to net a goal in each of the team’s three contests, as they went 2-0-1. Before the successful week, Jordan had not scored yet and says he took it upon himself to make a change.

“So, definitely, I’d seen myself as just going through the motions and I wanted to stand out more because it’s my senior year and I needed to step up as a leader and as a better player on the field,” he said.

Jordan started the week with an assist and second-half goal in the blowout win over Seventy-First. Then two days later, he followed with a first-half score in the 2-1 win over rival Scotland.

“It was pretty big, especially since it was a close game,” Jordan said of the rivalry goal.

His late equalizer at Lee County on Thursday drew the 2-2 tie, a play he’s credited to a focus in practice.

Jordan says he has been being aggressive on the ball and getting the headers on frame during back-post runs, a weakness he noticed the team struggled with earlier in the season.

“I haven’t been on target this year, in terms of shooting wise, but I’ve been working on my headers and that’s where I’ve really shined this year in terms of scoring,” he said.

Raiders coach Chris Larsen knows what type of level-headed mindset the senior brings as a three-year varsity player.

“I mean, he’s just kind of that vocal leader,” Larsen said of Jordan.

”He’s been there through the good’s the bad’s, the ups and downs. He’s that emotional player that will keep everybody in check.”

Larsen had trouble finding consistent players to put points on the board and has shifted his lineup around as of late. He feels that Jordan’s recent stretch can help free up the rest of the talented group.

“With him getting on a little scoring run, he’s figured out where he needs to be —and knows when, and when not to shoot,” said Larsen.

Below are Jordan’s answers to a list of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal.

Q: Who eats the most on the team?

A: Definitely me. I’ve got everybody beat.

Q: What’s the best movie out right now?

A: “It Chapter Two”.

Q: What’s your least favorite subject right now?

A: Calculus.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

