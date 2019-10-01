Raiders Roundup: Girls golf gets 4th, tennis’ streak ends

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders’ Delaney Driggers swings from the fairway with an uphill lie during Monday’s nine-hole round at Foxfire Golf and Country Club. The team finished fourth among other conference teams competing. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders’ Delaney Driggers swings from the fairway with an uphill lie during Monday’s nine-hole round at Foxfire Golf and Country Club. The team finished fourth among other conference teams competing.

JACKSON SPRINGS —It was more of the same for the Richmond Senior girls golf team in its sole home match of the season on Monday.

Behind senior Hailey Miller’s best nine-hole score of the year (plus-7), the Lady Raiders finished fourth among the six Sandhills Athletic Conference programs in action at FoxFire Golf and Country Club.

Richmond coach Keith Parsons says he was disappointed that he couldn’t give the senior a proper farewell in what was effectively her Senior Day.

“I can’t say enough about Hailey,” said Parsons. “She’s given so much to our program and she continues to be a great leader for our group. I’m glad she played so well today.”

Miller’s 43 led the rest of the Lady Raiders by a significant margin as Kenleigh Frye was next with a score of 55.

Teammates Kirsten McDonald (60), Lauren Humann (61), Delaney Driggers (65) and Angeli Yang (70) followed close behind. Frye, McDonald, Humann and Yang all shot season lows.

“I’m so happy to see our progress,” said Parsons. Hailey, Kenleigh, Kirsten, Lauren and Angeli all shot season-best scores, and Delaney nearly matched her best from last week. It was a great day.”

Pinecrest took its fourth straight top finish in conference play with a total score of 153, while Jack Britt placed second with a 189 and Purnell Swett came in fourth with a 205. Scotland (237) and Lumberton (258) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Lady Raiders are off until next Thursday when they go on the road and play at Scotch Meadows.

Girls tennis’ streak ends at Hoke

RAEFORD — After a perfect week, winning three straight games including a home win over Hoke, the Richmond girls tennis team experienced a different fate Monday in a road rematch with the Lady Bucks.

Richmond (4-8, 4-7 SAC) No. 1 seed Kearston Bruce and No. 5 Elizabeth Henry captured the two singles wins for the team on the day.

Bruce easily defeated Hoke’s Autumn Moore, 8-1, while Henry pulled away from Karissa Locklear with an 8-4 decision.

O’Cean Bennett and Kaylee Parker were taken down with 8-1 decisions in their respective singles matches, while Ellie Buck was defeated, 8-2, by Mary Bartch.

Meanwhile, Paris Almon locked in against Shelby Reynolds before falling, 8-6, on Court 4.

In doubles action, Almon and Henry won the group’s sole match with a 6-2 decision over Locklear and Bartch.

The Lady Raiders finish the regular season against rival Scotland in Rockingham on Thursday.

