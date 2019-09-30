Raiders push past Purnell Swett, 2-1

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's Lee Hayden tries to beat Purnell Swett's Nehemiah Maynor to a free ball during a conference matchup at home on Monday. Hayden scored a goal to help the Raiders win, 2-1. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond's Lee Hayden tries to beat Purnell Swett's Nehemiah Maynor to a free ball during a conference matchup at home on Monday. Hayden scored a goal to help the Raiders win, 2-1.

ROCKINGHAM — Last week was one to remember for what had been a struggling offense as the Richmond Senior boys soccer team scored at least two goals in each of the three contests, notching two wins and a draw.

Back at home in a Sandhills Athletic Conference tilt against Purnell Swett on Monday, the same was true as the Raiders overcame an early deficit only to hold off the Rams in a 2-1 decision.

Richmond (4-7-2, 4-3 SAC) coach Chris Larsen has tinkered with his lineup over the past couple of weeks and feels as if he’s beginning to find combinations that are effective.

“We got to keep doing what we’ve been doing. We’re getting better. We’re getting a few more opportunities…we have had a couple of guys score a goal or two and kind of break the ice for the year,” said Larsen.

Senior forward Cole Deane is one of the ice-breaking players that came through in a big way with the score knotted at 1 well into the second half.

In the 56th minute, he made an aggressive run into the box and placed a header just past Purnell Swett (5-10, 2-5 SAC) goalkeeper Nick Ramirez to break the tie.

“I was happy for him, which ended up being the game winner,” Larsen said of Deane. “It’s always good that these seniors are starting to shine through and come up with some big goals.”

“I’m hoping that trend will continue, and that we’ll build some confidence.”

Fellow senior Lee Hayden has been a mainstay for the Raiders’ frontline, using crafty runs and ballhandling to finish all season. The team’s leading scorer came through yet again after Purnell Swett’s Tyee Kirt ripped a shot into the upper third of the net to take a 1-0 lead in the second minute.

Hayden answered with the equalizer in the 11th minute, taking a well-placed through ball and sneaking past Nehemiah Maynor and Ramirez to tie it at 1.

“The first one is always a big one,” said Larsen of the effort. “Lee’s goal made it back to even playing field.”

Larsen added that though the first few minutes of play were shaky, he was pleased with how the group responded and controlled possession after Hayden’s goal.

A defensive-minded second half saw more opportunities come close from both sides.

Just a minute before Dean’s winner, Luke Hawks banged one off the top post and out of play. Meanwhile, Rams captain Jafet Robles almost put in a late equalizer, getting past the defense but just missing wide left of the post.

The two teams face again on Wednesday when the Raiders travel to Pembroke.

“I told the guys at the end, ‘It’s never easy when we go down there and play,’” Larsen said of the rematch. “I know as tight as this one was, they’re gon’ be ready for us on Wednesday night.”

Raiders get above .500 in SAC

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

