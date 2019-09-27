Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond outside linebacker Omarion Mason (40) helps bring down Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter during the Raiders’ 35-0 home win on Friday to start conference play. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond outside linebacker Omarion Mason (40) helps bring down Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter during the Raiders’ 35-0 home win on Friday to start conference play.

ROCKINGHAM — No. 1 Richmond Senior dominated both sides of the ball against Sandhills Athletic Conference opponent Purnell Swett at home on Friday in what was the league opener for both teams.

After an initial 30-minute delay was issued by the game officials before the start of the second half, threat of more dangerous weather in the area caused them to award the Raiders with a 35-0 victory and remain undefeated.

WHAT HAPPENED

Richmond’s DeAndrea Bethea, Javon Little and Omarion Mason worked together to fill the missing void left by the hard-hitting pass-rusher as the defense completed its second shut out the season. They held the Rams offense to just 80 total yards.

Junior wideout Dalton Stroman continued his touchdown streak to start the season, scoring on a 23-yard reception from Hood to take the 7-0 lead.

Raiders running back Jaheim Covington ended with a game-high 135 yards rushing on just six carries to go along with two touchdowns. Fellow backfield mate Coleman finished 62 yards rushing on six carries and added a 10-yard touchdown on the team’s second drive.

Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter led the team with 63 yards passing, going 10 of 16 with no interceptions.

WHAT WAS SAID

Raiders coach Bryan Till was pleased with the overall effort in the conference opener, but wanted to see his backups get more reps in the second half.

“I love getting the win. Love being 1-0 in our conference, but I just hate it for those guys who don’t get the opportunity to play otherwise, ” he said.

GAME BALL

Raider offensive line.

The big hogs up front were dominant for both quarters, widening holes for the offense to gain 230 yards and four scores on the ground.

What’s Next

Richmond (5-0, 1-0 SAC) returns home next week for another conference tilt, hosting Pinecrest.

NOTE: The full version of this story, along with the scoring summary, will be available in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal and updated online on Saturday.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond outside linebacker Omarion Mason (40) helps bring down Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter during the Raiders’ 35-0 home win on Friday to start conference play. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Raiders_Swett2-1.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond outside linebacker Omarion Mason (40) helps bring down Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter during the Raiders’ 35-0 home win on Friday to start conference play.