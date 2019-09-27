Rosberg headlines Saturday’s Super Chevy Show at “The Rock”

Rosberg Rosberg Courtesy Photo Terry “Turbo” Rosberg is pictured in his jet dragster “American Thunder” in a previous race. Rosberg makes his season debut at Rockingham Dragway on Saturday. Courtesy Photo Terry “Turbo” Rosberg is pictured in his jet dragster “American Thunder” in a previous race. Rosberg makes his season debut at Rockingham Dragway on Saturday.

ROCKINGHAM —When Terry Rosberg opens the canopy to his 30-feet long jet dragster appropriately named “American Thunder” and seals himself inside at the Rockingham Dragway on Saturday, it marks his season debut in a refreshingly familiar locale.

Now in his 10th year of drag racing, the man known to many as “Turbo” competes all over the country, from Colorado to Florida.

But one speedway stands above the rest.

“Rockingham is long and smooth. It’s one of the best tracks I race at,” Rosberg said about “The Rock” located in a city he’s resided in for the past 20 years.

“It’s kind of like my home track, so all my friends get to come out and we all have a good time,” he added.

Rosberg is set to showcase his six-year-old, window-rattling racer on Saturday when it shares track time with the Carolina Extreme Pro Mods and the area’s most accomplished Chevy bracket racers as part of this weekend’s Original Super Chevy Show, the Carolinas’ biggest all-Chevy event that features some of the most iconic GM vehicles in the last 80 years.

Cars from as early as the 1930s, classic Corvettes from every era and even the latest COPO Camaros are expected to be on display throughout the two-day event.

“American Thunder” is one of the most unique race cars of its kind, capable of reaching 300 miles per hour in a little more than five seconds.

Rosberg likens the vehicle to a “fighter plane with no wings,” and estimates only 30 of these drag cars exist.

Using a Pratt and Whitney jet engine like those that power the North American Aviation Saberliner and Lockheed Jet Star corporate aircraft, the J-60 jet engine sucks in air at a rate (800 feet per second) that would inflate seven Goodyear blimps in a single minute. Burning 21 gallons of either Jet-A, kerosene or diesel fuel on a single run, the jet produces 8,000 horsepower and 6,500 pounds of thrust that leaves a cloud of flames from the afterburner.

Rosberg says the solo exhibition runs of a quarter mile in length give him a sense of fulfillment and that the price of putting his life on the line is worth it when he sees families, especially children, in awe of the spectacle.

Even he can’t help but express his excitement of the death-defying travel rates.

“The part I get the most enjoyment is the big speeds at the top end,” he said.

“When you start running between 290 to 310 mph, that’s when it really starts to get fun and you really feel the horsepower. Even though it only last five seconds, it’s kind of like riding a bull.”

One fan was selected this week, via a Facebook contest, to experience the roaring launch from just inches away as they’ll join Rosberg at the starting line before he speeds down the track.

Sharing the stage with Rosberg during the weekend is North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Fame inductee Tommy Mauney, who won major championships in both the Pro Stock and Pro Modified categories.

He competes in the Xtreme Series on Saturday and the last time it ran at “The Rock” in May of 2018, it was Mauney who celebrated in the winners’ circle after beating Tony Wilson.

Pro Mod qualifying sessions are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 12 noon on Saturday with elimination rounds at 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Adult admission is $40 for the three-day Super Chevy Show weekend. Saturday only admission is $25. Sunday only is $20. Kids from ages 6 to 12 are $5 daily and children under 6 are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Rosberg’s exhibition runs are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

