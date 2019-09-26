Raiders look for ‘perfect’ opening act to conference play

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood looks to escape the pocket against Cardinal Gibbons in a game earlier in the season. The Raiders (4-0) host Purnell Swett (0-4) to open conference play on Friday. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond quarterback Caleb Hood looks to escape the pocket against Cardinal Gibbons in a game earlier in the season. The Raiders (4-0) host Purnell Swett (0-4) to open conference play on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — The last time Richmond (4-0, 0-0 SAC) quarterback Caleb Hood touched the game field he was nearly flawless, finishing with a career-high 26 completions for 316 yards on 34 pass attempts with no interceptions.

That convincing victory over what was at the time a third-ranked Cardinal Gibbons team solidified the group’s top spot in the HighSchoolOT.com rankings and stoked the fire of social media debates as to if they are the top overall squad in the state.

Hood is aware of the chatter surrounding he and his talented teammates, but was quick to bring perspective when talking about the upcoming Sandhills Athletic Conference slate that starts with a home matchup against Purnell Swett (0-4, 0-0 SAC) on Friday.

“Just being who we are. Focusing on what we can focus on and just get better each and every week,” he said candidly.

“We just want to dominate the conference and just keep working going forward.”

He spoke highly of the offense’s consistency through the early part of the schedule, especially its balance with run and pass.

The team’s leading receiver, Dalton Stroman, added to the sensational start to his junior campaign in the win over the Crusaders, collecting a game-high 143 yards receiving yards including an ankle-breaking touchdown.

In the backfield, Jaheim Covington has set the tone for the Raiders with his aggressive running style, and he bowled through the Crusaders’ defense for three total touchdowns.

Raiders coach Bryan Till has Hood and Co. on the same page after the “tune-up” that was four nonconference games. He says now the goal, more than ever, is striving for perfection.

“The big message is to try to be perfect. We can’t talk about trying to win the conference if we’re not trying to be perfect in every game,” said Till.

The pursuit of perfection begins against a winless Purnell Swett team led by two-way athlete Austin Chavis, who Till admires because of his versatility.

“They got five or six guys that play on both sides of the ball, Chavis being the one that’s a predominant player for them. He’s…an all-conference type kid,” said Till.

Chavis mostly lines up at defensive end where he leads the group in tackles for loss. On offense, he’s used in a variety of ways as both a runner and primary target as a pass-catcher.

Rams senior quarterback Micah Carter has 423 yard passing on the season and leads an offense that’s seen struggles early on, getting shut out in back-to-back games before scoring a touchdown in the 15-10 loss at Hoggard last week.

Wideout Ben Brooks leads the group in total yards receiving and had his best outing in the loss last week, accounting for the lone touchdown via a 68-yard reception.

Till noted how balanced the Rams’ offense is and says he has his group ready for a mixture of looks from the pass and run.

The Raiders defense will be without a key playmaker in linebacker C.J. Tillman who will miss the contest after suffering from concussion-like symptoms in the win two weeks ago.

Outside linebackers Desmond Covington, Travis Short and D’Andre Bethea all look to take turns stepping into the role Tillman leaves vacant.

Junior wideout Jakolbe Baldwin (ankle) will also be inactive after going down against Cardinal Gibbons. Armond Martin will get the start as the outside receiver opposite Stroman with Jarod Morrison getting a fair share of reps.

Till says he’s encouraged by the progression both Tillman and Baldwin made and is holding the two out as a precaution.

Friday’s contest is dubbed “Youth Football Appreciation Night” and features local youth football teams joining the Raiders during the pregame run onto the field.

Kickoff at Raiders Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

