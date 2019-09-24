Raiders Roundup: Cross country, girls tennis teams pick up wins

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Carson Jordan runs with boys cross country coach Reggie Miller cheering during a conference meet at Hinson Lake on Tuesday. Jordan ended with a season-best time to help the Raiders take third place. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Carson Jordan runs with boys cross country coach Reggie Miller cheering during a conference meet at Hinson Lake on Tuesday. Jordan ended with a season-best time to help the Raiders take third place. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Ellie Buck attempts a backhand during a singles match against Hoke at home on Tuesday. Buck was one of four Lady Raiders to get a singles win during the 5-4 overall victory. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Ellie Buck attempts a backhand during a singles match against Hoke at home on Tuesday. Buck was one of four Lady Raiders to get a singles win during the 5-4 overall victory. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Ariel Brown crosses the finish line during Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Hinson Lake. Brown’s second-place finish helped the Lady Raiders take first. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Richmond’s Ariel Brown crosses the finish line during Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Hinson Lake. Brown’s second-place finish helped the Lady Raiders take first.

ROCKINGHAM —For first-year coach Jessie Covington, a special dose of home cooking made all the difference as her Richmond Senior girls cross country team enjoyed season-best times en route to a first-place finish at Hinson Lake on Tuesday.

“I think they felt great coming into it,” Covington said of her group after the 5k race. “They know where their strong points are — their weak points, and they did great.”

The Lady Raiders convincingly took the meet with three runners finishing in the top five.

They ended with a total score of 29, while fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference teams Jack Britt (45) and Purnell Swett (56) finished second and third, respectively.

Covington highlighted the efforts of Ariel Brown who took second place with a season-best time of 21:59 after being honored before the meet for Senior Day.

“It was awesome. It was a great experience, especially with it being some of the seniors last time running here,” said Covington.

“All of the girls…their times have improved so much. So, very, very good run.”

Brown fell just a few ticks shy of first place as Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis (21:56) edged her out coming down the finishing straight.

Teammate Maylyn Wallace also enjoyed her best results of the season, taking third with a time of 24:15, while Sheccid Heaton (24:18) showed a strong burst through the final stretch to overtake Lady Rams’ Allison Stocks for a thrilling fifth-place finish.

On the boys side, Carson Jordan had his best outing of the year, ending with a 19:24 to place third.

Boys coach Reggie Miller says that Jordan had already expressed his comfort level in practice throughout the week, especially on familiar terrain.

“Carson has come into his own,” said Miller. “It’s just his work ethic…man, he just pushes himself in practice to get better.

He added that Jordan flashed good times throughout the week, the best of which was a 20:06, and was confident he would run a special race.

Miller preaches a 12-step system, representing the rungs of a ladder, to track the progression of his athletes. He’s watched Jordan run since his freshman year and says the junior has ascended all the way to the the 12th step with his recent performances.

“He does all the things that need to be done…He’s a hard worker and a leader by example,” added Miller.

Behind Jordan were teammates Joshua Wallace (22:26) and Will Thompson (23:15) who rounded out the group’s third-place overall finish with a score of 67.

Purnell Swett’s Kenny Lockler blazed the course and took first place with a time of 18:39. The Rams had six runners place within the top 10 and captured first with a total score of 24. Jack Britt took second with a score of 42.

Both Richmond teams are back in action Saturday for the Patriot Derby Cross Country Invitational at Carolina Horse Park scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Girls tennis grabs second win

The Richmond Senior girls tennis team found itself in the win column again after snagging its first win of the season last week, defeating visiting Hoke 5-4 in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match.

Lady Raiders’ No. 1 seed Kearston Bruce made quick work of Lady Bucks No. 1 Autumn Moore, picking up her first singles victory by way of an 8-1 decision.

Meanwhile, on court 3, teammate Kaylee Parker downed Molley Bartch 8-4 and Elizabeth Henry picked up her second singles win of the year, beating Karissa Locklear, 8-1.

Ellie Buck rallied to defeat Mary Bartch, 8-6, in what was the closest singles match of the day.

The visitors stormed back in doubles play, winning two of the three matches.

Bruce and O’Cean Bennett lost to Moore and Nakie Stone, 8-5, while Parker and Buck dropped a close decision to Molly Bartch and Shelby Reynolds, 8-6.

Almon and Henry sealed the overall team win by downing Locklear and Mary Bartch with an 8-3 decision.

Up next, Richmond (2-7, 2-6 SAC) meets with Lumberton for a home-and-home starting in Rockingham on Wednesday, then at the Lady Pirates on Thursday.

