Athlete of the Week (Sept. 15-21): Paris Almon

Paris Almon has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for Sept. 16-21.

Almon is a sophomore for the Richmond Senior girls tennis team where she competes as a No.4 seed.

She was one of two Lady Raiders tennis members to win their first singles match of the season, avenging an earlier loss to Purnell Swett’s Raven Cummings with an 8-5 victory on Tuesday.

“I just played my hardest, because I knew I could do it as long as I believed in myself” Almon said of the match.

Almon added that the first match with Cummings gave her a blueprint for future success as she felt confident that the close defeat would be different if they were to go head-to-head again.

Lady Raiders coach Neely Herndon made a lineup change midway through the early part of the season and thought that played a role in the recent progression.

“I think she was motivated to win,” Herndon said of Almon.

“She moved up to the No. 4 seed and so her competition was a little bit stronger than sitting in the No. 5 seed and I think that kind of pushed her to do better. She played very aggressive on the court and she got most of her serves in.”

She and doubles mate Elizabeth Henry wrapped up the team victory against the Lady Rams by defeating Raven Cummings and Sydney Brooks, 8-4.

And they were also the most competitive duo for the team in a loss to Jack Britt on Thursday, taking three games in the eventual 8-3 decision.

Almon feels as if the win and other close matches is a reminder as to how far along she has come in her journey that started a couple of months ago at tryouts.

“The first practice we had out here, I could barely hit my forehand and serve over the net,” she admitted. “But, I think I’ve improved from there.”

Below are Almon’s answers to a list of “fun facts” questions presented by the Daily Journal.

Q: Where is your favorite place to vacation?

A: Myrtle Beach.

Q: Favorite television show?

A: Law and Order, SVU.

Q: What celebrity do people say you most resemble?

A: Serena Williams.

For more from Almon watch this short video.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

