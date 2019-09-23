Weekly preview for Richmond Senior athletics

There are plenty of opportunities for Richmond Senior athletics fans to watch the fall teams compete this week.

The boys soccer, cross country, girls tennis and football programs all have at least one home game scheduled in another busy slate of Raiders sports.

Richmond (1-7-1, 1-3 SAC) soccer continues its Sandhills Athletic Conference schedule at home against Seventy-First (4-5, 0-4 SAC) on Monday. The Raiders finish the week with a back-to-back, starting at rival Scotland (3-6-1, 1-4 SAC) on Wednesday then continuing at Lee County (2-5) on Thursday.

Both the boys and girls Richmond cross country teams are in action again this week, as they return home after starting the first two meets on the road. On Tuesday they host Lumberton, Jack Britt and Purnell Swett at 5 p.m.

On the tennis court, the Lady Raiders (1-7, 1-6 SAC) are scheduled for three games in three days. They’ll host Hoke (3-4, 3-4 SAC) on Tuesday, then play a rescheduled match with Lumberton (0-6, 0-5) on Wednesday before wrapping up the slate on the road against the Lady Pirates on Thursday.

Lady Raiders (10-2, 4-2 SAC) volleyball gets a bit of a rest to start the week after an exhausting two-week stretch. The team will play two rematches, the first being at Lee County (1-9) on Wednesday then at conference opponent Purnell Swett (2-11, 1-6 SAC) on Thursday.

The Richmond girls golf team continues conference play at Pinecrest Country Club on Monday where they’ll compete against Purnell Swett and other league teams.

On the gridiron, the ninth grade football team hosts Pinecrest on Thursday in a rematch of last week’s close win. The junior varsity Raiders look to rebound after suffering their first loss in three seasons when they travel to Purnell Swett on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the varsity Raiders (4-0) start conference play with a home matchup against Purnell Swett (0-4) on Friday.

