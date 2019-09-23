A football-less week in Raiders athletics saw notable performances from the other fall sports teams share the spotlight. Members from volleyball, boys soccer, girls golf and tennis are all represented.

This list compiles stats from coaches, assistants and Daily Journal sports contributors.

Georgia Grace Anderson, MH, Sr. — A leading contributor for the Lady Raiders’ hot start, Anderson proved that she’s one of the best attackers in the conference, notching 27 kills for the week, including a team-leading 13 against rival Scotland on Thursday.

Drew Davis, D, Sr. — Usually a vocal leader for the backline of the Raiders defense, Davis provided a much-needed offensive spark. He was a part of all three of the team’s goals scored in the week, notching two and assisting on another.

Jakerra Covington, MH, Jr — Covington led the Lady Raiders with 10 blocks during the three-game stretch and for the second straight week, Covington tallied 27 kills including 11 in the loss at Scotland.

Layne Maultsby, L, Sr. — A key voice in the back of the Lady Raiders’ defense, Maultsby led the group with 43 digs, 21 coming against the Lady Scots.

Hailey Miller, Sr. — For the second straight event, Miller led the Lady Raiders golf team with a total score of 91.

Kenleigh Frye, So. — She finished her round at Gates Four on Tuesday with a score of 114, improving by eight strokes from the opening outing.

Paris Almon, So. — Almon was one of two Lady Raiders tennis members to win their first singles match of the season as she avenged an earlier loss to Purnell Swett’s Raven Cummings with an 8-5 victory on Tuesday.

Ellie Buck, So. — Buck took down Purnell Swett’s Kelly Locklear in the sixth-seed match by way of an 8-4 decision on Tuesday and teamed up with Kaylee Parker to top Lady Rams duo Malina Cummings and Kylie Kirby.

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders’ Kenleigh Frye finishes her swing during a conference match at Gates Four Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_1328.jpg Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Lady Raiders’ Kenleigh Frye finishes her swing during a conference match at Gates Four Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor