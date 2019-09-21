RALEIGH —Hamlet-native Devon Hunt is among a storied group of defensive players to suit up for the green-and-gold at Richmond Senior.

The likes of NFL stars Dannell Ellerbe and Melvin Ingram have graced the gridirons of Richmond County only to excel at the collegiate level and eventually, the professional ranks.

Now a four-year starter at inside linebacker for Shaw University, Hunt hopes to etch his name among those celebrated standouts as he attributes his time with Raiders for his current success.

“I thank everybody there that’s supporting me. Having a support system is very important. It makes you grind harder. Not having that can really hurt a player,” said Hunt.

“Coming into Shaw was a struggle because we weren’t winning games…having that winning mentality just helped out more. I’m thankful that I have that mentality from playing in a program that was built so good.”

That strong mental state drove Hunt to make an immediate impact for the Bears and he was rewarded by winning 2016 CIAA Defensive Rookie of the Year. Last season, he led the conference with 98 tackles and in the process, broke the school’s career record with over 277 wrapups. His historic run was enough to be the named the 2018 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year.

“I’m getting better and better each and every day,” said Hunt. “I feel like I’ve become a better player since I’ve been there, from the start.”

Making plays is nothing new for the 6-foot-1, 220-pounds linebacker as Hunt credits the fundamentals he learned from his days at Richmond for a lot of the techniques he uses now. He says perfecting the art of taking on blocks saw him lead the Raiders with 154 total tackles with 20 tackles for loss in his last year and it’s something that’s stuck with him.

Hunt boasts a new element of preparation that he says has helped his game take off during college. He’s developed a love for film study and being able to recognize formations.

“I just like to have a cheat sheet going into the game, so I can be able to play at a faster level,” he said.

Playing fast and physical has brought admiration from his teammates and now he claims leadership as one of his most endearing attributes.

“I think what I bring to the table is a leadership mentality. A lot of the guys look up to me and they ask for my opinion. I help them out as much as I can,” Hunt said.

Not only are teammates watching his every move on the field, but scouts at the next level are vying for the tackling machine’s services.

Hunts says he had a “Junior Day” workout with the Seattle Seahawks last year in which he went through various pre-draft drills and tests. He’s had the Oakland Raiders representatives come to a practice this season as well as the Dallas Cowboys reps calling Shaw coach Adrian Jones to ask about him.

With his sights set on playing professionally, Hunt admits he need not waste anymore time in hiring an agent to gain more interest and looks, but for now, his busy schedule is set to locking in on winning games and claiming more records.

Last season, Hunt was just one tackle away from tying the school’s single-game tackling record of 18 and says that’s next on his radar before he leaves the program.

Hunt and the Bears are in action on Saturday when they travel to Chowan with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor