Stroman turning heads during breakout year

ROCKINGHAM — Whether it’s leaping over defensive backs for touchdown grabs or beating his quarterback in the world-renowned video game “Fortnite,” there aren’t too many things Richmond Senior wideout Dalton Stroman isn’t dominating these days.

After an introduction to the speed and physicality of varsity football last year, Stroman thinks he’s adjusting “pretty well” in his junior campaign.

“I prepared myself. I said, ‘This is my year,’” Stroman recalled when describing his attitude heading into this season.

It’s that kind of steadfast mindset that’s produced a breakout year, as the new full-time starter has already passed his receiving totals as a sophomore and leads the Raiders with 339 yards and five touchdowns through four games.

Stroman credits his preparation in the offseason for the current wave of success.

He woke up for early-morning running sessions, completed cone workouts to enhance agility all while engaging in “breakdown drills” that improve receiving skills.

The hard work paid early dividends this past summer that saw the Raiders compete in some of the most challenging 7-0n-7 scrimmages in the state including the Powerade Invitational in Charlotte.

In the midst of these battles, Stroman had conversations with starting quarterback Caleb Hood that has sparked a special connection.

“We talked a lot. I told him, ‘This corner’s too small, he can’t guard me, just throw it up,’” said the 6-foot-4 Stroman.

He added that they come to the team’s practice fields on off days to hone their on-field chemistry and also challenge each other in the weight room to get stronger.

Richmond coach Bryan Till watched the two gain confidence in each other during the 7-0n-7 circuit and team practices, and said Hood began feeling more comfortable throwing his direction based on specific matchups and coverages.

After seeing the long receiver step up time and again during the non-contact scrimmages, Till began to imagine what type of explosion Stroman could produce for an already dangerous offense when the real action started.

Fast forward three months and even he is surprised at some of the feats his budding star is accomplishing.

“We knew he could go get the ball,” said Till.

“That comeback he had last week, where he brought it all the way back across the field for a touchdown, that is what’s been the most impressive to watch. To see him be able to do that, wow, that’s something special.”

Till describes a highlight-reel effort from Stroman in the win over Cardinal Gibbons that began as a short completion on the boundary, then turned into an ankle-breaking, 68-yard touchdown. He finished with a game-high 143 yards receiving in the top-5 showdown that was broadcast live on WRAL-TV’s digital website.

“A lot of guys who are that long can’t cut and make those plays, he’s showing that he doesn’t have that problem,” said Till.

These plays have become the norm so far for the mild-tempered receiver who says his main focus is on tucking the ball after making catches to avoid fumbling.

In addition to the long effort against the Crusaders, Stroman’s also collected a 77-yard score, which has coaches at the next level salivating.

“They like my height, mostly — the way I catch the ball, the way I’m going to score, because I score every game,” said Stroman.

His offer list has grown each week since the start of the season and now includes a host of Division-I programs highlighted by The University of North Carolina, N.C. State and Duke.

Till added that Stroman has an “extremely high” ceiling, noting that a key part of the recent domination has to do with his work in the weight room where he now power cleans 265 pounds.

But he went on to say, the wiry 180-pounds frame still needs more development before heading to major collegiate athletics.

“At the next level 180 pounds ain’t the ticket, because those (line)backers and guys are running around at 230, 240,” said Till.

Stroman realizes there are more hours of grinding and dedication ahead and for now, his goals are simple.

“I feel like I’m helping my team out…we plan on going undefeated and getting a conference championship and state championship,” he said.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

