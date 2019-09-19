Lady Scots stop Lady Raiders’ streak at five games

Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Scotland’s Kate Carter (5) and Carleigh Carter (3) try to fend off a swing by Richmond’s Georgia Grace Anderson (11) during a home match on Thursday. Anderson led the Lady Raiders with 13 kills in the loss. Donnell Coley| Richmond County Daily Journal Scotland’s Kate Carter (5) and Carleigh Carter (3) try to fend off a swing by Richmond’s Georgia Grace Anderson (11) during a home match on Thursday. Anderson led the Lady Raiders with 13 kills in the loss.

LAURINBURG —The chants from inside the main gym were enough to disrupt any regularity happening outside of it as the Scotland fanatics were in full throat for the rivalry volleyball showdown against visiting Richmond Senior on Thursday.

Besides the usual animosity shared between the longtime foes, bigger stakes were on the line as the teams came into the matchup as two of the hottest in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. But it was the home club that would see its streak continue as the Lady Scots downed the Lady Raiders 3-1, putting a screeching halt to their perfect two-week run.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-23, 13-25 and 25-21.

Richmond (10-2, 4-2 SAC) assistant coach Melissa Dennis says that the atmosphere was noticeably higher than a usual match, but it wasn’t the biggest factor in ending the five-game winning streak.

“I think our girls played pretty well in spite of it,” she said about the spirited spectators.

Dennis added that the group told her they were carrying a normal playing style in the midst of the hostile environment, as evident by good serves and a competitive spirit throughout the match.

Meanwhile, Scotland (8-5, 6-1 SAC) used the crowd to their advantage in the opening set, gaining a large lead with balanced play and good execution.

The Lady Raiders fought back with the help of some offensive firepower, ignited by senior middle hitter Georgia Grace Anderson who had a team-high 13 kills.

“Georgia Grace did well. She had some good kills and also had some good serves. What brought us back that first game was her great serves,” said Dennis.

Up 22-14 and looking to end the frame, Anderson and Co. used a 10-2 run to get back in the game. It was punctuated by two straight kills from Lady Raiders’ middle hitter Jakerra Covington to tie it at 24.

But Lady Scots’ hitter Kate Carter forced in a kill to take back the lead, then an error saw them escape with a 26-24 win for the set.

“Those couple times where we were there, they just got a couple more points and we couldn’t overcome it,” said Dennis.

A similar narrative surfaced in the second game that was the most lively of the match, featuring multiple ties and five lead changes.

Richmond struck first, as Anderson stamped a 10-4 start with a well-timed tip that found an open hole on the other side of the net. Scotland later followed with a 15-8 spurt that produced its first lead of the frame, 19-18.

This time around it was another Carter that delivered the deciding blow for the Lady Scots as outside hitter Karleigh Carter ended the frame with a high-flying kill to put the team up two sets.

After Anderson ended the Lady Raiders-dominant third set with a block for the win, Karleigh Carter again put a dagger through in the fourth set, plowing a spike into an open spot to seal the final frame, 25-21.

Dennis feels her group has reason to be positive after a trying stretch that saw them play three straight days in each week.

“We still got a lot of season left, so all we can do is move forward and use this as a motivator,” she said.

Covington added 11 kills and a team-leading four blocks for the Lady Raiders. Layne Maultsby was the team’s leader with 21 digs and Carley Lambeth led the group with 22 assists in the loss.

Up next, Richmond travels to Lee County on Wednesday for a nonconference tilt, and Scotland hosts Fairmont on Monday.

In the junior varsity match, the Lady Raiders dropped a two-set decision to the Lady Scots with scores of 21-25, 18-25.

