Raiders fall to Pirates in extra time, 2-1

ROCKINGHAM — With the score knotted heading into the last two minutes of a second extra period, Lumberton’s Riley Clewis found himself in a perfect position after recently being inserted into the game.

The Richmond Senior defense had relaxed just long enough for Clewis to take advantage, sending a strike into the tiny slither left open by the Raiders’ goalkeeper and securing a 2-1 road win in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match on Wednesday.

With the teams locked at 1 at the end of regulation, both groups made lineup adjustments, but it was Lumberton (5-4, 2-2 SAC) coach Kenny Simmons’ decision to put in Clewis that proved to be the difference-maker.

“In all sports, sometimes, you see a bounce that goes your way. So, I think we got a lucky bounce,” said Simmons.

He added that Clewis told him after the match that he noticed the keeper came off his line for a split second and thought there wouldn’t be a better opportunity for the team with just two minutes remaining before penalty kicks.

“He saw an opening, and he was able to slide it in there,” said Simmons.

Richmond (1-6-1, 1-3 SAC) coach Chris Larsen had a different disposition after the game-sealing play from his side of the field. He had words of direction for his team just before the start of extra time.

“That five minutes go fast. I told them, ‘Play like you normally do, don’t take too many chances,’” he said.

Larsen’s group survived a closely-played first period of extra time without surrendering a goal. They nearly escaped the second overtime, but he felt an unlucky exchange sealed their fate.

“If we could’ve lasted another two minutes, we could be going into a shootout right now,” he added.

”It was a good shot on Lumberton’s part, they were able to put the ball in the back of the net in that last five-minute overtime period and pulled through.”

Before the extra sessions, a stalemate dominated the early action as both teams were scoreless through 20 minutes.

The Pirates cracked the scoreboard first in the 50th minute when Eloy Hernandez knocked in a penalty kick that came off a foul for a tackle in the box. Simmons said his group moved the ball well throughout, but got more conservative than he’d like after the Hernandez goal.

Raiders senior Drew Davis made a crafty run inside the box in the 58th minute, taking advantage of the Pirates’ slip in coverage with an equalizing goal.

Larsen says the team did create chances and had a great defensive showing. But besides the Davis score, a common theme for the season surfaced again as they couldn’t convert the opportunities into goals.

“You can’t give up one goal and call it a victory, because they got one more than you did,” Larsen said about the lack of offense.

“We’re playing good, but I told them, ‘If we make a mistake where we give up something easy, a good team is going to capitalize on it.’ And that’s what they did.”

Richmond finishes the week with a nonconference tilt at Terry Sanford on Thursday. Lumberton returns home on Saturday to host Red Springs for the Robeson County Cup.

By Donnell Coley Sports Editor

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

