Raiders Roundup: Volleyball wins fifth straight, tennis loses at Pinecrest

ROCKINGHAM — It was another quick night for the Richmond Senior volleyball team as they disposed of nonconference opponent Uwharrie Charter, 3-0, at home on Wednesday, a second straight shutout win.

The scores of each set were 25-17, 27-26 and 25-21.

Richmond (10-1) backline defenders Layne Maultsby and Emy Cooley led an effective defense for the second night in a row as they thwarted of the Uwharrie Charter (7-4) attackers. Maultsby ended with a team-high 13 digs, while Cooley chipped in with nine.

Meanwhile, at the net, the Lady Raiders tandem of Jakerra Covington and Georgia Grace Anderson were the top leaders in kills.

Covington finished with eight, while Anderson was just behind with seven. The two combined for eight kills in a tightly-contested second set that saw the team inch away with a one-point win.

Anderson also had a team-leading four blocks.

Senior setter Carley Lambeth led the group with 21 assists in the win, including 10 in the important second set.

Richmond tries to complete its second three-game sweep in back-to-back weeks when it travels to rival Scotland on Thursday.

In the junior varsity match, the Lady Raiders got back on track with a three-set win with scores of 25-13, 23-25 and 25-12.

Lady Raiders tennis shut out at Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — Just one day after experiencing the thrill of its first victory of the season, Richmond Senior girls tennis suffered a humbling defeat at Sandhills Athletic Conference-leading Pinecrest on Wednesday.

The Lady Raiders were shut out in both singles and doubles play, losing the team competition by a 9-0 decision for a second time this season.

Kearston Bruce, O’Cean Bennett, Kaylee Parker, Paris Almon, Elizabeth Henry and Ellie Buck all fell in singles play by an 8-0 decision.

In doubles action, Bruce and Bennett dropped an 8-0 decision to Brooke LaFrenz and Maddie Arrington, while Parker and Buck suffered the same results at the hands of Alexandra King and Alyssa Furie.

Almon and Henry were the only two Lady Raiders to win a game on the day, losing by a score of 8-5 to Anna Henry and Halle Hunt.

Pinecrest (8-2, 6-0 SAC) continues league play on Thursday at Purnell Swett, while Richmond (1-6, 1-5 SAC) returns home on Thursday for another conference rematch against Jack Britt.

