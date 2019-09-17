Girls tennis scores first win at Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — After Elizabeth Henry grabbed the team’s first singles win on Thursday, the Richmond Senior girls tennis squad secured its first group victory by defeating Purnell Swett, 5-4, on Tuesday in a Sandhills Athletic Conference road match.

Richmond’s Paris Almon and Ellie Buck accounted for the Lady Raiders’ two singles win. Almon avenged a close loss to No. 4 seed Raven Cummings earlier in the season with an 8-5 victory. Buck took down Kelly Locklear in the sixth seed match by way of an 8-4 decision.

The Lady Raiders swept the doubles portion, with Kearston Bruce and O’cean Bennett defeating Mya Sampson and Lyric Locklear, 8-5. Then Kaylee Parker and Buck topped Malina Cummings and Kylie Kirby in a tight 9-7 decision. Almon and Henry wrapped up the victory by defeating Raven Cummings and Sydney Brooks, 8-4.

Richmond (1-5, 1-4 SAC) travels to Pinecrest on Wednesday, while Purnell Swett (4-4, 4-2 SAC) looks to rebound at Scotland.

